Justin Bieber’s Ex-Girlfriends React To His And Hailey Bieber’s Pregnancy News; Find Out Who Said What

Baby Beiber is officially on the way, and celebrities have reacted to the happy news. Some of the wishes came from unlikely sources—Justin Bieber’s exes. On May 9, the What Do You Mean singer and Rhode announced their pregnancy, and since then congratulatory messages have been pouring in for the couple..

Justin Bieber’s exes react to his and Hailey’s pregnancy

The couple announced the news on Instagram with a video of their vow renewal, where Hailey rocked a white wedding gown that clearly highlighted her baby bump. The news took by storm and close pals of the couple celebrated the news in the comment section.

Among the well-wishers were Bieber's Exes, Sofia Richie and Caitlin Beadles. Ritchie couldn't contain her excitement, commenting, “Ahh!! Congratulations,” on Hailey’s post. The model previously spoke to Billboard about the Baby singer she dated in 2016. “Justin is very easy to talk to, and that’s hard to find with people in Los Angeles,” she said.

Beadles, who now identifies as a Mental Health & Wellness Advocate, dated the Boyfriend singer in 2008. Their relationship blossomed when the singer moved to Atlanta to pursue his music career alongside Usher. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Beadles left a comment on Justin’s post and wrote, “Congrats, happy for y’all!” She was also an attendee at the couple's wedding.

Selena Gomez shares a cryptic post after Bieber’s announcement

While Biber's most famous former-lover, Selena Gomez, didn’t leave any congratulatory comment, she did leave a cryptic post. The Single Soon singer posted a story of her cuddling with her now-boyfriend Benny Blanco.

The picture didn’t have a caption, but Gomez was seen wearing a ring, which caused a stir and sparked speculation that the couple was engaged.