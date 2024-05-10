Srikanth Twitter Review: 11 tweets to read before watching Rajkummar Rao-led latest film

Rajkummar Rao-led Srikanth has been making headlines even before its release, and now the film has finally been released in cinemas. Also starring Jyotika and Alaya F in pivotal roles, the movie is the biopic of the visually challenged industrialist Srikant Bolla.

As the film hit the cinemas on May 10, 2024, social media got flooded with reviews and feedback from netizens.

Netizens review Rajkummar Rao's latest film Srikanth

Srikanth, starring Rajkummar Rao, Jyotika, and Alaya F, was released in the cinemas today, and those who watched it shared their reviews on X, formerly known as Twitter. Going by the early feedback from the audience, it seems the film is looking to have positive word of mouth.

Here are 11 tweets by netizens that you must check before watching the film in theaters.

"Just Finished Watching #Srikanth and it was entertaining and so inspiring. I usually don't like biopics but this one was an exception," tweeted an X user.

Another user wrote a note that read, "#Srikanth is a splendid film that talks such a huge amount about how significant self confidence is.#RajkummarRao as Srikant nails it totally giving a mind blowing execution. An outwardly hindered man living in his own specific manner and accomplishing things says a great deal." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

"#Srikanth - a another intersting as well as inspiring bio pic of mr.srikanth bolla @RajkummarRao surely audience may support this kind of film as well as watch at theatre," wrote a cinema lover who enjoyed watching the film.

Another fan of Hindi cinema watched the film and expressed happiness, "#Srikanth is a well-made biography. I had a smile on my face throughout the movie. @RajkummarRao really embodied the character with great performance. There are also a few chilling and goosebumps moments. The bgm was noteworthy, adding depth. Overall, a captivating experience."

"#Srikanth @RajkummarRao #RajkummarRao #Jyotika #AlayaF @AlayaF___ @SharadK7 Very Entertaining and Light Comedy #Srikanth Movie was. The Papa Kehte Hai song matched perfectly. The best thing was not loud movie script and unnecessary BGM for bass. #FamilyMovie Must watch Once," posted a netizen.

Take a look at some more tweets:

More about Srikanth

Srikanth sheds light on the story of the industrialist who, despite being visually challenged, fought against all odds and became successful. The film is directed by Tushar Hiranandani. Apart from Rajkummar, Jyotika, and Alaya F, it also stars Sharad Kelkar in pivotal role.

ALSO READ: Rajkummar Rao recalls being terrified after watching The Exorcism of Emily Rose and believing she was following him