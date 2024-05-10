Lovely Runner’s Kim Hye Yoon, Byeon Woo Seok confirmed to appear on Jang Do Yeon's talk show Salon Drip 2 in June

Exciting news! Kim Hye Yoon and Byeon Woo Seok are set to make an appearance on the talk show Salon Drip 2, hosted by Jang Do Yeon, on May 17. Salon Drip offers a cozy atmosphere for aristocratic-like conversations filled with wit, led by salon owner Jang Do Yeon.

Both Kim Hye Yoon and Byeon Woo Seok, who are currently starring as leads in the ongoing time-slip rom-com K-drama Lovely Runner, will grace the show with their presence.

Leading stars of time-slip romance drama Lovely Runner, Byeon Woo Seok, and Kim Hye Yoon, are joining Jang Do Yeon on her YouTube talk show Salon Drip 2. Kim Hye Yoon's agency, Artist Company, revealed her upcoming schedule, featuring a GQ magazine photoshoot, interviews with international media, and a special appearance on Salon Drip 2 with her co-star.

Likewise, a representative from Byeon Woo Seok's agency, VARO Entertainment, announced that the actor will join Jang Do Yeon's Salon Drip 2, ensuring that the beloved duo from Lovely Runner will make a joint appearance on the show. Their episode is set for recording on May 17, with the release planned for June.

Adapted from a widely-loved web novel and crafted by Lee Si Eun, the talented writer behind True Beauty, Lovely Runner unfolds as a captivating time-slip romance drama.

At its core, it poses a compelling question: "What lengths would you go to save your ultimate bias?" Kim Hye Yoon takes the lead as Im Sol, a loyal fan shattered by the loss of her beloved star, Ryu Sun Jae (played by Byeon Woo Seok). Determined to alter fate, she embarks on a journey through time to rescue him.

More about Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon’s Lovely Runner

In Lovely Runner, the ensemble cast enriches the story even more with their stellar performances. Song Geon Hee embodies the charismatic bassist and beloved second lead, Kim Tae Sung, exuding a rebellious charm that captivates viewers.

His portrayal creates a love triangle between Im Sol, Ryu Sun Jae, and himself. Alongside him, N.Flying's Lee Seung Hyub, Jung Young Joo, Kim Won Hae, and Song Ji Ho contribute their talents, further elevating the drama with their compelling characters.

Lee Seung Hyub takes on the significant role of Baek In Hyuk in Lovely Runner, a character deeply intertwined with Ryu Sun Jae's past and present. As Ryu Sun Jae's trusted friend, akin to family, and the leader of ECLIPSE, the idol group Ryu Sun Jae belongs to, Baek In Hyuk plays a pivotal role in the storyline.

At the helm of this cast are seasoned actors Jung Young Joo and Kim Won Hae, embodying the roles of Im Sol’s mother, Park Bok Soon, and Ryu Sun Jae’s father, Ryu Geun Deok, respectively. Jung Young Joo brings to life the character of a resilient yet affectionate mother, while Kim Won Hae portrays a father who bravely took on the challenge of raising his son single-handedly.

Song Ji Ho takes on the role of Im Geum, Im Sol’s playful older brother, who decides to pursue his passion for acting instead of using his college fund.

