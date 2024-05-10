‘We Didn’t Have MVP’: Jayson Tatum Highlights Celtics Depth Amid ‘Super Team’ Discussion

In the wake of the Celtics' unexpected 118-94 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, Jayson Tatum took a stand in defense of the club, discrediting the notion that they are a superteam.

During a post-game interview, Tatum highlighted the discrepancy between the Celtics being discussed like a superteam and the absence of corresponding recognition.

He said,“I mean, that’s the narrative that you might see on TV. The idea that we have a ‘superteam,’” Tatum said. “It’s twofold, right? We didn’t have Coach of the Year. We didn’t have MVP. We only had two All-Stars.”

The Celtics, once considered clear favorites in the NBA playoffs, faced an unexpected setback in the form of a blowout loss to the Cavaliers in Game 2. This unexpected turn of events led to a surge of critiques and doubts surrounding the Celtics' capabilities.

However, Tatum also shed light on the need to play better and added that despite being termed as a superteam, the Celtics didn’t get awarded like the same.

Boston Celtics Face Criticism Despite Exceptional Regular Season

Despite an outstanding regular season performance, with 64 wins matching the 2021-22 Phoenix Suns for the most in the last six seasons and a net rating of plus-11.6, which tied the 2016-17 Golden State Warriors for the third-best mark in NBA history, the Celtics were not commended extensively in awards voting.

While Brad Stevens was honored as the Executive of the Year and Joe Mazzulla ranked fourth in Coach of the Year voting, Tatum's sixth-place finish in MVP voting served as a testament to the Celtics' underrepresentation in the awards circuit.

Notably, the Celtics had an exceptional regular season to look back on; however, Thursday's game marked their second double-digit loss in this postseason.

Despite a victorious rebound from a previous loss to the Miami Heat in Game 2 of the first round, winning the subsequent three games by an average of 22.7 points, their performance in the loss to the Cavaliers was lackluster.

Shooting a mere 41.3 percent from the field, with a disappointing 8-of-35 from three-point range, the Celtics were outmatched by the Cavaliers who connected on 54.7 percent of their field-goal attempts. The absence of Kristaps Porziņģis, due to a calf injury, has impacted the team's performance on both ends of the court.

While the Celtics managed to win the past two games without Porziņģis by a combined 59 points, Tatum's acknowledgment that the team hasn't been rewarded like a superteam due to their inconsistent performances in the playoffs reflects the prevailing sentiments within the Celtics' camp.

The stigma surrounding the team's championship capability persists until they secure a title and prove their mettle in the playoffs.

