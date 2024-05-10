Top Shows To Watch If You Loved Baby Reindeer

With its gripping storyline, the British series Baby Reindeer, currently available on Netflix, has fascinated viewers all over the world. The show, written and starring Scottish actor Richard Gadd, centers on Donny's journey through the mind of a stalker who causes him trouble. Jessica Gunning plays Donny.

The show has a gripping plot that keeps viewers interested even as it explores dark themes like abuse and obsession. The plot takes unexpected turns as Donny faces his stalker and fights his inner demons.

If you enjoyed Baby Reindeer, you might be interested in shows similar to binge-watching. Here are the top seven recommendations that offer suspense and drama, perfect for your next viewing experience!

1. Swarm (Amazon)

Dominique Fishback gives a compelling performance as Dre, a character fueled by intense passion and a chilling sense of detachment. Dre's obsession with Ni'Jah, a Beyoncé-like superstar, drives her to take drastic measures, including violence, to protect her idol's reputation and her own fantasies.

The seven-episode series delves into themes like social media's influence and emotional isolation, with a subtle nod to the power of celebrity culture. While the show provides deeper insights, its primary allure is its eccentric and gripping storyline, which makes it a binge-worthy experience.

2. Bates Motel (Amazon)

This is Freddie Highmore from The Good Doctor, who plays a young Norman Bates in a five-season series (which premiered on A&E) that serves as a prequel to Psycho. In Alfred Hitchcock's iconic 1960 film, starring a twittering, stuttering Anthony Perkins, Norman is a psychotic killer man-child who fiercely defends a secret: he murdered his mother and hid her mummified body in the basement.

Vera Farmiga's commanding performance as Mrs. Bates is still very much alive, and the younger Norman is a very insecure teenager. Mommy will inevitably be among the deceased on the show. Will this Norman, however, grow up to rape unsuspecting women in the shower? On that point, the show may not agree with Hitchcock.

3. Fatal Attraction (Apple TV+)

Joshua Jackson plays Dan in this limited series, which is a modern-day adaptation of the 1987 film Fatal Attraction. Dan is a family man who regrets having an affair with the possessive Alex of Lizzie Caplan. The eight-episode series, which is reminiscent of Jackson's work in The Affair, presents a complex viewpoint on relationships and the devastation that people can do to one another.

While it may not be as thrilling as the previous film, Caplan's portrayal of Alex gives the character a new depth in a way that is both compassionate and unsettling. The plot of Fatal Attraction explores themes of regret and the complexity of human nature, making it a contemporary subject.

4. You (Netflix)

In this frightening series, Penn Badgley transforms into Joe Goldberg, a bookish man whose passionate romantic aspirations turn dark, after losing his Gossip Girl image. Joe's behavior becomes more harsh, in contrast to his portrayal of the sensitive Dan Humphrey; he has a history of stalking and imprisoning the people he cares about.

The body count keeps rising in this series, which has garnered attention for its unsettling premise. You amazed audiences with its frightening portrayal of a romantic predator, and a fifth season is already in development.

5. Doctor Foster (Apple TV+)

This British series, which premiered in 2015 and was later released in the United States under the title A Woman Scorned, is a gripping and darkly comedic look at adultery and revenge. Suranne Jones portrays Dr. Gemma Foster, who discovers her husband's affair and sets out to ruin his life.

While the plot may appear straightforward at first, the show's British influence adds complexity and a sense of caustic yet knowing comedy. The series was praised for its emotional depth, and the second season pushed the envelope even further. In 2020, a spinoff called Life continues to captivate fans with its entertainingly bleak storyline.

6. The Watcher (Netflix)

In this intriguing series, Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale play Nora and Dean Brannock, respectively. They are terrified by cryptic letters from an unidentified sender known as the Watcher after moving into their dream house.

The show features several questionable community members, such as Margo Martindale, Richard Kind, Jennifer Coolidge, and Mia Farrow, as the couple attempts to identify the stalker. Watcher, co-created by Ryan Murphy, combines tension and dark humor, even though the plot does not end neatly like a traditional suburbia thriller.

7. Killing Eve (Netflix)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) wrote this murder and espionage drama. The plot of this unique series centers on the difficult romance between two characters: the potentially insane international assassin Villanelle (Jodie Comer) and the intelligent, down-to-earth intelligence agent Eve Polasti (Sandra Oh).

Villanelle, both lovely and lovable, attends Anna Wintour's Met Gala. She and Anna are rivals and contrasts who work together to push the boundaries. Their common, possibly sexual, desire jeopardizes their goal. Are both of them unstable?

