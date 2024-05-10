WATCH: Sean O’Malley Drops Six-Year-Old Sparring Footage with Alexandre Pantoja

UFC Bantamweight Champion Suga Sean O'Malley and UFC Flyweight Champion Alexandre Pantoja have been feuding for a few days. Alexandre Pantoja recently defended his UFC Flyweight championship at UFC 301 against Steve Erceg.

During an interview, while promoting his fight, Pantoja disclosed a past encounter with O'Malley. They had sparred six years ago, prior to Pantoja's first UFC fight, and O'Malley allegedly made disparaging remarks about the session.

Pantoja recounted, "I have some history with O'Malley. We sparred about six years ago, and he said some bad things about that session. It's crazy because he recorded the sparring, and never shared the video with me. When I asked his friend to talk to him about sending the video, his friend told me, 'Hey, he's not gonna send it to you, bro. You smashed him.'"

In response, Sean O'Malley's coach claimed that Suga had stopped Alexandre in the first round with a liver shot. Subsequently, O'Malley posted a screenshot from the sparring footage. Pantoja then challenged O'Malley to release the entire footage, not just select clips.

O'Malley has now released a 21-second extended clip showing him landing a liver kick that caused Pantoja to ask to stop the fight. The footage has drawn mixed reactions from fans. Some are mocking Pantoja, while others are urging O'Malley to release the full sparring session, accusing him of only showing his best moments.

Alexandre Pantoja Wants to face Sean O'Malley inside the UFC Octagon

Before releasing the 21-second sparring footage with Alexandre Pantoja, Suga Sean O'Malley had posted a 10-second clip, prompting a response from the UFC Flyweight Champion who also shared clips from their session.

Alexandre Pantoja discussed the issue on the UFC Unfiltered podcast, responding to Sean O'Malley's selective sharing of their sparring footage. He expressed his frustration about the short clips and challenged O'Malley to release the entire video.

Pantoja stated, "I see O'Malley posting the video, and that's so embarrassing because he posted like 10 seconds of the sparring video. If you have the full video, send the whole video, not just your best moment. He wants to create something; let’s create that. He wants to fight with me. I can fight with him because I’m not afraid."

This exchange has intensified their rivalry, suggesting a potential fight could be in the works, as both fighters seem eager to settle their differences in the octagon.

