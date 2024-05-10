7 Best Parineeti Chopra movies that will keep you hooked

Parineeti Chopra is one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood. After making her acting debut in 2011 with the film Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, she went on to star in various commercially successful films. Many of Parineeti Chopra’s movies have also earned acclaim from critics and audiences for her acting.

In this piece, we take a look at some of the most beloved titles from her filmography. These Parineeti Chopra movies are guaranteed to entertain you with their stories and are surely worth your time and attention.

7 best Parineeti Chopra movies that showcase her talent:



1. Amar Singh Chamkila (2024)

Running Time: 2 hours 26 mins

2 hours 26 mins IMDb Rating: 8/10

8/10 Movie Genre: Biographical/Drama/Musical

Biographical/Drama/Musical Movie Star Cast: Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra

Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra Director: Imtiaz Ali

Imtiaz Ali Writer: Imtiaz Ali, Sajid Ali

Imtiaz Ali, Sajid Ali Year of release: 2024

2024 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Amar Singh Chamkila is Parineeti Chopra’s recent movie. It is based on the lives of musician Amar Singh Chamkila and his singer wife, Amarjot Kaur. The direct-to-digital release has earned a lot of praise, impressing the audience with its story, performances, and music.

2. Uunchai (2022)

Running Time: 2 hours 53 mins

2 hours 53 mins IMDb Rating: 7/10

7/10 Movie Genre: Adventure/Drama

Adventure/Drama Movie Star Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Parineeti Chopra, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, Danny Denzongpa, Sarika

Amitabh Bachchan, Parineeti Chopra, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, Danny Denzongpa, Sarika Director: Sooraj R Barjatya

Sooraj R Barjatya Writer: Sunil Gandhi, Abhishek Dixit

Sunil Gandhi, Abhishek Dixit Year of release: 2022

2022 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: ZEE5

Next on the Parineeti Chopra movie list is Uunchai. In the film, three retired friends decide to fulfill their dying friend’s last wish. They take a trek to the Everest Base Camp and find out the true meaning of freedom. Parineeti plays the role of a tour guide.

3. Kesari (2019)

Running Time: 2 hours 33 mins

2 hours 33 mins IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Movie Genre: Historical/War

Historical/War Movie Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra, Mir Sarwar

Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra, Mir Sarwar Director: Anurag Singh

Anurag Singh Writer: Anurag Singh, Girish Kohli

Anurag Singh, Girish Kohli Year of release: 2019

2019 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Kesari, one of the Parineeti Chopra and Akshay Kumar movies, is based on true events. It showcases the story of the Battle of Saragarhi in 1897. In the battle, an army of 21 Sikh soldiers fought against 10,000 Afghans.

4. Meri Pyaari Bindu (2017)

Running Time: 1 hour 56 mins

1 hour 56 mins IMDb Rating: 6/10

6/10 Movie Genre: Romance/Drama

Romance/Drama Movie Star Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Parineeti Chopra

Ayushmann Khurrana, Parineeti Chopra Director: Akshay Roy

Akshay Roy Writer: Soumik Sen, Suprotim Sengupta

Soumik Sen, Suprotim Sengupta Year of release: 2017

2017 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

The Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti Chopra movie Meri Pyaari Bindu is one of the actress’s most loved films. In the story, Abhi is in love with his childhood friend Bindu. However, her career problems manage to strain their relationship.

5. Hasee Toh Phasee (2014)

Running Time: 2 hours 14 mins

2 hours 14 mins IMDb Rating: 6.8/10

6.8/10 Movie Genre: Romance/Comedy

Romance/Comedy Movie Star Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra, Adah Sharma

Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra, Adah Sharma Director: Vinil Mathew

Vinil Mathew Writer: Harshavardhan Kulkarni

Harshavardhan Kulkarni Year of release: 2014

2014 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix/Amazon Prime Video

Hasee Toh Phasee is a Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra movie. The romantic comedy revolves around Nikhil, a struggling businessman, who is engaged to Karishma. However, he ends up falling in love with his quirky sister, Meeta.

6. Ishaqzaade (2012)

Running Time: 2 hours 11 mins

2 hours 11 mins IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

6.5/10 Movie Genre: Romance/Action

Romance/Action Movie Star Cast: Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Gauahar Khan

Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Gauahar Khan Director: Habib Faisal

Habib Faisal Writer: Habib Faisal, Aditya Chopra

Habib Faisal, Aditya Chopra Year of release: 2012

2012 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Ishaqzaade, the Arjun Kapoor-Parineeti Chopra movie, was positively received by the viewers. It is the story of Parma and Zoya, who belong to rival political families. When they fall in love, their families don’t approve of them and set out for their blood. Ishaqzaade earned Parineeti the National Film Award – Special Mention at the 60th National Film Awards for her performance.

7. Ladies vs Ricky Bahl (2011)

Running Time: 2 hours 20 mins

2 hours 20 mins IMDb Rating: 6/10

6/10 Movie Genre: Romance/Comedy

Romance/Comedy Movie Star Cast: Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Parineeti Chopra, Dipannita Sharma, Aditi Sharma

Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Parineeti Chopra, Dipannita Sharma, Aditi Sharma Director: Maneesh Sharma

Maneesh Sharma Writer: Devika Bhagat, Aditya Chopra, Habib Faisal

Devika Bhagat, Aditya Chopra, Habib Faisal Year of release: 2011

2011 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

The Yash Raj Films production, Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, is Parineeti Chopra’s first movie, marking her grand debut in the film industry. The story follows a con artist who cons three women by faking love for them. The women get together and hire Ishika to con him in return and get their money back.

Parineeti recently earned immense appreciation for her performance in the movie Amar Singh Chamkila. She also made her debut in live singing in 2024. Fans are eagerly awaiting the announcements of her upcoming projects. Until then, they can check out this curated list of Parineeti Chopra movies to stay entertained.

