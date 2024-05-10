Is Taylor Swift’s Song But Daddy I Love Him About Travis Kelce? Fans Convinced Last Verse Is Dedicated to NFL Star

Last NFL season was all about the romance between Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Swifties wholeheartedly accepted Travis, as evidenced by their presence in the stadium during the Chiefs game. Social media has since been buzzing with swifties talking about both of them.

It seems like the attention Taylor and Travis have received in their relationship is not going anywhere anytime soon. The singer released a new song, But Daddy I Love Him, and fans speculate that this song is connected to her current boyfriend, Travis.

Is Taylor referring to her lover, Travis?

On April 19, Taylor dropped her new album, The Tortured Poets Department, which quickly became the talk of the town. The album features a song called But Daddy I Love Him, largely associated with Matty Healy, whom Taylor dated in the past.

However, according to some Swifties, the last verse of this song hints at her current boyfriend, Travis. Given that she performed this song in Paris as part of her Eras tour and immediately transitioned into her song about Travis, So High School, fans speculate that she is indeed referring to Travis. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Further, it has also been speculated that the last verse of this song has been changed from being about Matty to Travis.

Will Travis attend the Eras Tour?

After two months of break, Taylor resumed her Eras tour, but Travis was not in the audience for her concert in Paris. The football TE has hinted that he will attend the tour scheduled for August of this year. It is unclear when he will be able to attend, as he is currently filming a show called Grotesquerie in L.A.

Advertisement

During the two-month break, both of them spent some quality time together, from visiting the Bahamas to attending Coachella. Recently, they were spotted at a charity event in Las Vegas along with Travis’ teammate Patrick Mahomes. It will be interesting to see how Travis manages his tight schedule to attend the pop icon’s concert and support her.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift Misses Travis Kelce as She Gives Nod to BF from 3835 Miles Away in Eras Tour Paris