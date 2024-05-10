Murder In Mahim Twitter Review: 10 tweets to read before watching Ashutosh Rana and Vijay Raaz starrer thriller series

One of the most intriguing web series of the year, Murder In Mahim, premiered on OTT today. Directed by Raj Acharya, the series is led by Ashutosh Rana, and Vijay Raaz is an investigation drama revolving around the killings at the Mahim railway station. The series also sheds light on the honey-trapping of individuals in the LGBTQIA+ community.

Hours after the series debuted on screen, Twitter also lit up with discussions, with people eagerly sharing their thoughts and opinions on the thriller series.

10 tweets to form your decision on watching Ashutosh Rana and Vijay Raaz's Murder In Mahim

As Murder In Mahim made its grand debut on the OTT today, May 10, enthusiastic netizens flooded Twitter to share their glowing reviews. Audiences are heaping praise on the gripping storyline and stellar performances by the cast: Ashutosh Rana in the role of retired journalist Peter Fernandes, Vijay Raaz as Inspector Shivrajrao Jende, and Divya Jagdale, among others. Viewers are clearly enthralled by the gripping narrative, labeling it as edge-of-the-seat entertainment.

A user wrote, “Murder in Mahim" on JioCinema Premium kept me guessing till the very end. Brilliant storytelling!MURDER IN MAHIM,” another user mentioned, “This is truly fantastic keep watching MURDER IN MAHIM” while a third fan remarked, “The concept of this series is really very unique MURDER IN MAHIM.”

Take a look:

Furthermore, a user exclaimed, “Such a thrilling and amazing show.. don't miss to watch.. MURDER IN MAHIM,” another user lauded by expressing, “Can't stop recommending MURDER IN MAHIM on JioCinema Premium to everyone I know! It's that good. Nail-biting suspense at its finest.”

Take a look:

In addition to this, a fan expressed enthusiasm, mentioning, “Just when I thought I had it figured out, MURDER IN MAHIM threw another curveball! JioCinema Premium, you've nailed the suspense game,” another user called it ‘binge-worth mentioning, “MURDER IN MAHIM on JioCinema Premium is the definition of binge-worthy! Prepare for sleepless nights, it's that addictive.”

Take a look:

Take a quick look at some of more tweets expressed by the social media users:

Pinkvilla reviews the web-show Murder In Mahim, currently streaming on Jio Cinema, as an engaging, eye-opening story that throws light upon the rampant honey-trapping of individuals in Mumbai based on their sexual orientation and personal preferences.

