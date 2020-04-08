Relationship advice: 11 ways to be more loving towards your partner every day

Wondering how you can be more loving towards your partner? Here are some tips to help you out!

Are you not as expressive in your relationship as you should be? Expressing your love shouldn’t be saved for special occasions. And it doesn’t necessarily mean you have to keep telling your partner or spouse how much you love them. Don’t tell them, show them. People aren’t mind readers! No one can tell what’s going on in your head unless you tell them. But how do you do that? How can you be more loving in your relationship?

For starters, you need to understand what true love is all about. It's more than just your physical feelings. It’s about commitment, your actions and decisions. True love begins after the excitement that we all feel at the beginning of the relationship wears off. But it isn’t over if your bond hits a rough patch. The good news: incorporating some simple things can make you become a more loving partner. Seems too good to be true? Try the following suggestions and you might see a difference.

If you and your partner are not agreeing on things, or if you’ve been thinking about how you can be more affectionate to your partner, read on.

Invest time

One of the best ways to express your love for somebody is by giving them time. Saying that you love them but don’t have time for them is not love.

Be supportive

From the little thing to the difficult ones, be there through the highs and lows. It will encourage them to continue on their path to success.

Provide space

No matter how close you are with somebody, you can’t be with them all the time. You have to give them some space to help them enjoy some “me” time.

Share the responsibilities

Making your partner do all the work can make them feel used. To avoid this, share the work to make them comfortable and for your relationship to run smoothly.

Communicate your love

It is the essence of a relationship. Actions speak louder than words. Instead of telling them, show them through your actions how much you love them.

Spontaneity can help

Years of being together can sometimes dull the excitement. If you want to revive it, be spontaneous. It will add a thrill to your relationship.

Acknowledge the efforts

If they go out of their way to do something special for you, show some appreciation. Don’t take them for granted. Also, acknowledge the little things they do regularly that keeps a home going.

Learn to compromise

Life is not always a fairy tale and relationships aren’t perfect. It comes with unexpected challenges that put us in unimaginable situations. However, a willingness to compromise can take your relationship a long way.

Listen to your partner

You’re physically in the conversation but your mind is wandering in places undiscovered. That’s not how true listening works. It involves a great deal of effort and attentiveness. Listening carefully is not an obligation but a way to show your commitment and how much you care about what they think.

Apologise like you mean it!

Do you apologise just for the sake of it and don’t mean it? Guess what everybody can sense if the person apologising is sincere or not. Don’t make a fake apology, especially if you mend a broken relationship.

Let go of the past

Most relationships are transparent, meaning a couple pretty much knows everything about each other. But that doesn’t mean you should bring it up in an argument. You shouldn’t be using their past to put them down – it is something they can’t change. Concentrate on your present and let go of the old issues.

Finding true love is rare and if there is a chance that this is the one, then make it happen. Don’t allow misunderstandings and your lack of expression get in the way of something so beautiful. If your relationship is suffering, take cues from the above tips and try to mend it.

If you have reached this far in the article, that means you’re willing to try. So, don’t lose hope and keep it going!

