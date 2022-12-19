10 Ways To Make A Sagittarius Man Regret Losing You

It goes without saying that a Sagittarius man's daring and ambitious nature makes it tough for anyone in a relationship with him to end things. You must therefore be aware of and understand the route to a Sagittarius man's heart to make them regret their actions. There are several strategies to be on his radar even if your relationship didn't work out as you had hoped. After all, what better time to offer the Sagittarius guys what they want than right now? They particularly enjoy being pursued and having someone take the initiative for them.

1. Be Adaptable

Sagittarius Men desire partners that can adjust and are somewhat flexible. During the separation period, you must respect their need for privacy and independence as you patiently wait for them to come to terms with your value in their lives.

2. Chase Him A Bit

Men born under the sign of Sagittarius desire to feel valued by their partners. Because of their insecurities, they may want to consider how useful they are to their partner before making any further decisions or taking any action. You must help them recognize how significant they are to you.

3. Stay Hopeful

The wisest choice you can make right now, despite your disappointment or offense that your Sagittarius man hasn't contacted you, is to focus on the good and have hope. You must put your attention on the good things and take a break from it. Real impacts in you will make your Sagittarius man aware that you've progressed and succeeded without him. While he may be delighted for you, he will also be miffed that he is not there.

4. Maintain A Distance

Try to keep some distance between you and your Sagittarius partner and avoid being constantly available to him. Allow your Sagittarius man to assess the situation's direction and the value of your presence to be in his life. You and your Sagittarius partner need to be quite clear about where your relationship lies.

5. Don’t Forget To have Fun

Even when your Sagittarius man is gone, it's crucial that you continue to enjoy and live your life. Don't worry too much about his feelings; head out and have fun. Create routines for your tasks that will keep you engaged while allowing them the privacy they crave.

6. Be Self-Sufficient

Show your ex that you can do amazing things by yourself for your gain. Prove to them that you have your priorities and that you won't let theirs be affected by the advent or exit of anyone. Sagittarius men are drawn to ambitious people and may end up regretting leaving you.