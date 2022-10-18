Aquarius, the zodiac's ultimate peace and freedom seeker, recovers well from a separation. This advanced sign is always looking ahead. One of the darkest Aquarius characteristics is their tendency to be incredibly cold after they have left behind the people. After a split, chances are they won't miss you and will get back to their life. Aquarius doesn't hold on to emotional bonds, and they honestly believe that there are many other fish in the sea, so getting the other person's attention turned towards them can be difficult. Here we bring you 4 ways to make an Aquarius miss you after breakup.

1. Avoid being overly emotional Aquarians may appear emotionless on the surface, but this is because they tend to express their emotions in rapid, unexpected spurts. So, if you want your Aquarian ex to miss you, try to be very calm and patient with your feelings, giving them the impression that you are simply giving the problem the time it requires without responding dramatically. 2. Give them space An Aquarius requires a lot of space on a daily basis. The zodiac rebel cherishes personal freedom above all other things in the world. If you want to know how to make your Aquarian ex want to be close to you again, you must back off and avoid suffocating them with constant calling and policing. Instead, offer them some alone time. They'll wonder what you're up to and will probably miss you on their own conditions.

3. Engage in intellectual talks Aquarians are particularly drawn to the mind. If you want your Aquarius ex to miss you, engage in thought-provoking conversations whenever you have the opportunity. Aquarius prefers to spend time with people who have fascinating topics to discuss and are drawn to humour and knowledge. They will most likely begin to miss the mental connection you both shared as a pair.