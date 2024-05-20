63 Drake Quotes to Get Motivated by the Words of the Famous Rapper

Drake is an artist that needs no introduction! But for anyone who has been living under music rock, here’s some trivia for you — he is a renowned Canadian rapper, singer, and actor. Today, he is known for his contribution to R&B, Hip Hop, Bounce, and Dancehall Music, but what many people don’t know is that he didn’t have an easy life growing up and it was only due to his sheer motivation and a will to succeed that he is here where he is today. This is why Drake quotes hit the right chord in our hearts — people can relate to them, and, they speak volumes about the importance of hard work.

Artists like Drake know the power of words and win hearts with their immaculate writing style, be it in the form of catchy lyrics or quotes. This writing prowess has made him one of the most successful artists of all time and people often look forward to quotes from Drake when they hit the lows of life to find a silver lining in their life. So, without any further ado, let's get into some of the best quotes by Drake about life, success, and more!

Most Iconic Drake Quotes About Love

1. “Feel like we one and the same, our relationship changed / That, or it never existed.”

2. “I bet if I give all my love then nothing's gonna tear us apart.”

3. “I know they say the first love is the sweetest, but that first cut is the deepest.”

4. “I got my eyes on you/ You’re everything that I see.”

5. “I need you to rescue me from my destiny, I'm tryna live right and give you whatevers left of me.”

6. “I never had you, although I would be glad to/ I’d probably go and tattoo your name on my heart.”

8. “You don't even have to ask twice, you could have my heart or we could share it like the last slice.”

9. “Let’s stay together ’til we’re ghosts/ I want to witness love, I never seen it close.”

10. “They say love is in the air, so I hold my breath until my face turn purple.”

11. “A relationship can give you a gut wrenching feeling sometimes. It's a real emotional ride.”

12. “Sometimes you have to erase the messages, delete the numbers, and move on. You don’t have to forget who that person was to you, but you do have to accept that they aren’t that person anymore.”

13. “Jealousy is just love and hate at the same time.”

14. “Sweat pants, hair tied, chilling with no makeup on. That’s when you’re the prettiest; I hope that you don’t take it wrong.”



Greatest Drake Quotes About Life

15. “You only live once, that’s the motto.”

16. “Judge me, and you’ll have no time left to love me.”

17. “People like to build their own story about my life. I don’t know if it makes them feel better or if it makes it okay for them not to like me. But the last thing I grew up as was rich.”

18. “Until you find yourself, it’s impossible to lose you.”

19. “I’m not confrontational, but if someone challenges, I’m not going to back down.”

20. “It’s never too late to realize what you want in your life and it’s never wrong to fight for it.”

21. “Live without pretending, Love without depending, Listen without defending, Speak without offending.”

22. “I was born to make mistakes, not to fake perfection.”

23. “Life can always change; you have to adjust.”

24. “Sometimes it’s the journey that teaches you a lot about your destination.”

25. “You know its real when you are who you think you are.”

26. “I like it when money makes a difference but don’t make you different.”

27. “The good ones go, if you wait too long.”

28. “Smile and let everyone know that today, you’re a lot stronger than you were yesterday.”

29. “I sit and eat with some of the hardest working people in the business. And I observe, and I try to apply it to my own craft.”

30. “Everybody dies but not everybody lives.”

Inspirational Drake Quotes

33. “Before you give up, think of the reason you held on so long.”

34. “I learned working with the negatives could make for better pictures.”

35. “When a good thing goes bad, it’s not the end of the world.”

36. “Life is like a confused teacher… first, it gives the test and then teaches the lesson.”

37. “Make the most out of tonight, and worry about it all tomorrow.”

38. “All so convinced that you’re following your heart, cause your mind don’t control what it does sometimes.”

39. “I’m not perfect, but I just want to be the best I can be.”

40. “You know life is what we make it, and a chance is like a picture, it’d be nice if you just take it.”

41. “Strength isn’t always shown in what you can hold on to; sometimes it’s shown in what you can let go of.”

42. “I swear this life is like the sweetest thing I’ve ever known.”

43. “I was born to stand out.”

44. “A goal is just a dream with a deadline.”

45. “I’m not reckless, I’m selective.”

46. 'Perfection' to me is, I walk away from a situation and say, 'I did everything I could do right there. There was nothing more that I could do.' I was a hundred percent, like the meter was at the top. There was nothing else I could have done. You know? Like, I worked as hard as I possibly could have. That's perfection.”

47. “Pain makes you stronger. Fear makes you braver. Heartbreak makes you wiser.”

48. “Beauty isn’t about having a pretty face it’s about having a pretty mind, a pretty heart, and a pretty soul.”

Famous Drake Quotes About Success

49. “Never let success get to your head and never let failure get to your heart.”

50. “Started from the bottom, now we’re here.”

51. “Haters will broadcast your failures, but whisper your success.”

52. “Everybody has an addiction; mine happens to be success.”

53. “I’m trying to do better than good enough.”

54. “When writing the story of your life, don’t let anyone else hold the pen.”

55. “Know yourself, know your worth.”

56. “Always felt like my vision been bigger than the bigger picture.”

57. “People will wish you all the success in the world and then hate you when you get it.”

58. “I guess you lose some and win some / Long as the outcome is income.”



Popular Drake Lyrics That’ll Motivate You

59. "Count your blessings, not your problems." — Blessings

60. “I'm living inside a moment, not taking pictures to save it, I mean, how could I forget? My memory's never faded." — The Resistance

61. “Please, think before you come for the great one." — Back to Back

62. "One of my biggest accomplishments is the fact that I didn't let this massive, massive change in my life destroy me. I'm just happy that I'm still intact." — Rap Radar

63. "All in all I learned a lesson from it though, you never see it coming you just get to see it go." — Fireworks

These famous Drake quotes talk about success, love, life, and relationships — they tell us that believing in ourselves is vital to lead a happy and successful life and that after bad days, good days, come too! Drake has contributed a lot to the world of music and has not left any stone unturned in helping people see a silver light in moments of distress with his powerful quotes and lyrics. So whenever you feel like uplifting your spirits, go through these quotes by Drake and lighten up your mood — you can also share these with your friends, families, and loved ones to cheer them up and motivate them.