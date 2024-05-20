Robert Pattinson Dating History: From Kristen Stewart To Suki Waterhouse; Exploring The Batman Star's Past Romances

There have been different eras of Robert Pattinson, depicting his different personas. And just as how these eras spoke of his skilled acting, they even spoke of his romantic involvement with a number of celebrities. If you are someone who wishes to know Robert Pattinson's dating history, you have landed on a perfect article.

The actor, known for his involvement in numerous successful projects in Hollywood, has entertained his fans with his diverse body of work. Additionally, he has left a lasting impression on some of the most glamorous women.

Who are the celebrities that Robert Pattinson has dated? And how did it all go for the actor? Let’s learn….

Robert Pattinson's dating history

Kristen Stewart

This name is obvious in the list that talks about Robert Pattinson's dating history. Kristen Stewart was his co-star in the well-acclaimed and globally loved movie series, Twilight.

While the werewolves and the vampires were seen chasing each other in the film franchise, the two actors didn't just share a romantic bond on screen but even in real life.

The American Ultra actress was Robert Pattinson's girlfriend for almost four years. The two had started dating each other right after the premiere of the first installment of the aforementioned film series, in 2009.

However, their relationship hit a big stumbling block after a few photos by paparazzi surfaced, showing Stewart kissing Rupert Sanders, in July 2012. Rupert Sanders is the director of Snow White and the Huntsman in which Stewart was the lead actress.

Their relationship officially ended in 2013, however, they two have managed to be in touch, while also having great respect for each other.

Talking about his role in The Batman, Stewart shared in September 2019, “I am so happy for him, it is crazy… I’m very, very happy about that. I heard (the news) and was like, ‘Oh man!’ Yeah, it’s awesome.”

Dylan Penn

Soon after things ended between Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson's dating history was lit with another big name. This time he was rumoured to be dating Dylan Penn.

Penn is the daughter of one of the greatest talents in the world of movies, Sean Penn, and mother Robin Wright.

Pattinson and Penn were initially spotted together during a number of events, in the year 2013. Although the photos of the two actors had gone viral, Penn took the matter into her own hands and stated that the two were just friends. The actress had told Vanity Fair as per E!

“They photographed us in a place where there were other people and cropped the picture. Silly. I laughed about it,” she added.

Katy Perry

The pair was first time photographed during the 2010 Teen Choice Awards, where Katy Perry was a co-host. This is how the rumors began to spark. The two stars who had been friends for too long, had just parted ways from their partners when these rumors came to light.

Katy Perry got away from Russel Brand and The Lighthouse actor had moved on from Kristen Stewart.

Meanwhile, many media outlets had started reporting about their romantic involvement stating, “Robert Pattinson and Katy Perry are both experiencing relationship troubles, and a recent claim suggests the two may be leaning on one another in their time of need.”

Although, these news pieces are still some long-forgotten rumors, both the actor and the songstress, once rumored to be involved in a Robert Pattinson relationship are still great friends.

FKA Twigs

This is Robert Pattinson's relationship that didn't work out because of some obvious but peculiar reasons. Robert Pattinson started dating FKA Twigs, a recording artist, in September 2014. The two had even got engaged, within a short span of dating in early 2015.

FKA Twigs, who was born as Tahliah Debrett Barnettn was a girl that Robert Pattinson dated for more than two years. Together they had attended several events and even some red carpet premieres.

However, even this beautiful period in the life of the Tenet actor had to come to an end. Pattinson and FKA Twigs called off their engagement during the summer of 2017.

As per some insiders, the two stars were struggling to give time to each other because of their busy schedules.

“Both Robert and FKA have very busy schedules and they are all over the world, all the time,” a source stated to HollywoodLife.com.

The insider further stated that both Pattinson and FKA Twigs initially, “made each other a priority and would always make time for each other,” however, their distance had “widened creating a strain.”

“Their timing is off and that really was what destroyed their chance at a happy ending,” the insider stated.

Suki Waterhouse

Robert Pattinson's dating history was charmed by another name. Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson’s relationship was first revealed in July 2018. The two were spotted having a PDA moment during a late-night stroll.

Robert and Suki were then spotted together in September 2020, post-recovery of Pattinson from COVID-19.

Just like most of celebrity couples, even Robert and Suki have maintained secrecy about their relationship. Even after not coming up with many updates about their romantic involvement, the celebrity couple had been spotted together in public, many times.

One of their public outings was right after Waterhouse’s concert in Los Angeles in May 2022. As per a source who spoke to HollywoodLife.com, both Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse had been planning to get married, back in 2023.

Meanwhile, Suki Waterhouse, who is blessed with multiple talents such as singing, songwriting, as well as acting, was recently blessed with a great surprise.

On November 19, 2023, she confirmed that she was pregnant. This announcement came during her performance at the Corona Festival, in Mexico City.

News of the couple’s baby was confirmed in March 2024, as a photograph showed Pattinson pushing a baby stroller, while Waterhouse didn't have a baby bump anymore.

Just as the utter privacy the two stars have maintained about their relationship, there haven’t been any updates about the sex, birth date, or the name of their child.

