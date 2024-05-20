Top 7 all black outfits worn by Bollywood’s leading actresses: Deepika Padukone to Aditi Rao Hydari

Do you love to wear black irrespective of the occasion or the season? Well, we’ve got your back. Let’s check out 7 celebrity-approved all black outfits for some fashion inspiration.

Mehak Walia
Written by Mehak Walia , Writer
Updated on May 20, 2024
Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Aditi Rao Hydari, Alia Bhatt, all black outfits, fashion
Top 7 all black outfits worn by Bollywood’s leading actresses: Deepika Padukone to Aditi Rao Hydari (PC: Celebrities Instagram)

Black is timeless, chic, and effortlessly flattering. It's no wonder that Bollywood actresses consistently turn to all black outfits for red carpets, photoshoots, and even casual outings, proving that black can be anything but boring. From pantsuits and jumpsuits to corsets, bodysuits, and sarees, why don’t we see how these actresses add their own unique flair to the classic all black ensemble? 

From Deepika Padukone's power pantsuit with a boxy blazer, Aditi Rao Hydari's graceful jumpsuit to Kareena Kapoor Khan's glamorous corseted set, and more. So, whether you're looking for red carpet inspiration or black outfit ideas for a night out or a casual brunch, you're sure to find something that will inspire you in this trendy list.

7 inspiring all black outfits worn by Bollywood actresses:

 

Deepika Padukone in black pantsuit: 

Are you obsessed with corporate core perfection? Why don’t you take the semi-professional, boardroom to evening parties. These classy fits would be just perfect for basically any occasion and Deepika Padukone’s incomparable all-black pantsuit probed the same. It featured an oversized black blazer with matching loose and comfortable pants. You can choose to wrap up the fit with a black coat, statement accessories, matching pumps, strappy heels, or boots. 

Aditi Rao Hydari in black jumpsuit: 

Are you one of those modern fashionistas who love to wear the most modern and mesmerizing ensembles with unexpected Gen-Z-approved styles? Such trend-worthy outfits will be just perfect for parties and star-studded events. Aditi Rao Hydari proved the same with her black jumpsuit with an exceptional off-the-shoulder style neckline. It also had a beautifully ruffled side attachment. Please add ankle-length boots or pointed V-shaped pumps to complete the fit. 

Kareena Kapoor Khan in corseted set: 

If you’re one of those fabulous fashionistas who basically love to look for incomparably gorgeous all black outfits to make every occasion stylish and fascinating. You can take the much-needed inspiration needed for this from none other than the B-town’s fashion royalty, Kareena Kapoor Khan. Her semi-formal corseted set was proof. It featured a blazer with crisp lapels, layered over a strapless and sassy corset. You can pair this with matching wide-legged pants, denim jeans, and more. We love the minimalistic appeal of a black outfit for women. 

Ananya Panday in black bodysuit: 

If you’re looking to create a fashion-forward and gasp-worthy all-black outfit for basically every casual to star-studded evening occasion. Ananya Panday can give you some Gen-Z-approved fashion inspiration. The exceptional actress’ classy outfits featured a stylish full-sleeved bodysuit with sheer and fiery-cutout elements and body-framing silhouette. You can pair this with matching high-waisted pants and pretty mini skirts to complete the aesthetic.

Alia Bhatt in shirt and pant combo: 

Whether you like to rock an oversized shirt in a rather semi-formal way for parties and dates or you adore the touch of formal allure these ensembles bring in, for professional meetings, well, Alia Bhatt is here to show you how. She paired an oversized black shirt with matching wide-legged and high-waisted black pants. She also rolled her sleeves up to give her ensemble a casual aesthetic. You can choose to complete this outfit with sneakers for a comfortable look or matching black heels for a formal look.

Janhvi Kapoor in black formal gown:

Do you love how Janhvi Kapoor is always able to set temperatures soaring with her femme and fiery ensemble choices? The exquisite and striking head-to-toe black ensemble she donned recently, made us gush and swoon. Her ensemble featured a sleeveless black slip dress with sleek straps and an alluring and deep neckline. crafted by Manish Malhotra. You can pair such a gown with black pumps and diamante-studded accessories, to complete this look. 

Kiara Advani in sheer black saree: 

All black outfits aren’t just supposed to look beyond fashionable in incomparable western picks, they also look just amazing with unexpectedly gorgeous ethnic ensembles. Kiara Advani’s bewitching sheer black saree proved the same. She paired her saree with a matching sleeveless black blouse with broad straps and an alluring plunging neckline. You can elevate the ensemble with shimmery statement-worthy necklace and matching earrings to elevate the whole look. One can also add matching strappy heels to rock the whole look.

So, are you feeling inspired by the endless possibilities of all-black attire? Celebrities consistently showcase how this sophisticated color scheme can be adapted for various occasions. Whether you favor a classic black dress or a trendy jumpsuit, there's a perfect all-black outfit waiting to be created by you. 

This list is really making us reconsider wearing black in the summer, what about you? Which one of these stylish all-black looks is your favorite? Please comment below to share your thoughts with us. 

FAQs:

What to pair with an all black outfit?
All-black outfits can be classic and they also create a great base for modern twists with statement pieces like pretty shimmery accessories. You can also add knee-high boots or steady heels to complete the look. One can also add a splash of color with your shoes and accessories. Mix and match for a fun and feminine look!
How to look classy in all black?
All-black outfits can also be styled perfectly to create formal fits for formal events, holiday parties, and even cocktail parties. For this, you can pair a boxy blazer and a black button-down shirt with matching pants. You can also add statement jewelry to complete the look. Meanwhile, you can even go for a stylish saree and an exceptional suit. It’s just amazing.
How to wear all black without looking boring?
All-black looks are timeless but even they can fall flat if you don’t style them to sheer perfection. Achieve a dynamic all-black look by mixing textures (like leather with chiffon) and incorporating well-fitting pieces. Accessorize with statement jewelry or a pop of color, and don't forget the power of interesting details like ruffles or zippers. You can slay this look!
Credits: Celebrities Instagram Pages
