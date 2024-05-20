Blue Lock Chapter 262: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

With Kaiser’s backstory completed and the match against Paris X Gen resumed Blue Lock fans are now brimming with excitement as the next chapter’s release date gets closer. With Kaiser’s imminent ‘evolution’ in Blue Lock Chapter 262, don’t miss the upcoming chapter and find out the release date, where to read, and more here.

Blue Lock Chapter 262: release date and where to read

According to K Manga's official Twitter/X, Blue Lock Chapter 262 is set to arrive on Wednesday, May 22, at 12 am JST. However, for international audiences, the majority will see a daytime release on Tuesday, May 21. The exact release time may vary depending on your time zone.

Blue Lock Chapter 262 will be available to read on Kodansha's K Manga service. It's important to note that the platform is exclusive to the US audience. While accessible via both the mobile application and website, access to the latest chapters requires a point-based purchase plan, though there are no subscription fees.

Expected plot of Blue Lock Chapter 262

Blue Lock Chapter 262 should see Michael Kaiser confront the reality of his situation within Bastard Munchen head-on. Following Isagi's insulting reminder that the team is no longer solely his, Kaiser is likely to undergo a period of introspection and self-reflection. He may strategize ways to assert his dominance and regain control over his role within the team.

Additionally, Blue Lock Chapter 262 may delve deeper into Kaiser's psyche as he grapples with the conflicting emotions brought to the surface by Isagi's words. As Noel Noa so aptly realized, fans may see Kaiser ‘evolve’ in the upcoming chapter into a beast on the field.

Blue Lock Chapter 261 recap

Blue Lock Chapter 261, titled Malice, delved deeper into Michael Kaiser's traumatic past and his journey into the world of football from Bastard Munchen's youth clubhouse. The chapter began with Kaiser's struggle to accept kindness from his fellow teammates. Having grown up in an environment devoid of love and kindness, Kaiser finds it challenging to trust others and is more comfortable with malice. His natural talent for football does not help him understand the concept of teamwork, as he believed that winning required one to fight alone.

As Kaiser continues to excel on the field, he begins to feel a sense of empowerment with each victory. He realizes that by defeating his opponents, he gains a greater understanding of his own humanity. This insight leads him to reflect on his tumultuous relationship with his father, recognizing the parallels between their interactions and his own approach to soccer.

Blue Lock Chapter 261 returns to the present, where the match resumes. Kaiser prepares to make a decisive move, however, his shot is once again interrupted, this time by Rin Itoshi and Yoichi Isagi. Isagi tells him that Bastard Munchen was not ‘his’ anymore, and calls him a clown. From the bleachers, Coach Noa encourages Kaiser to face his ego.

Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates on the match between Paris X Gen and Bastard Munchen in the Blue Lock manga.

The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

