Crash Landing on You fame Son Ye Jin named as Actor Retrospective for 28th Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival

Son Ye Jin is this year’s Actor Retrospective for the 28th Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival (Bifan) as announced by the festival organisers on the 20th of May. The 28th Bifan will kick off with an opening ceremony on the 4th of July at the Bucheon Art Center in Gyeonggi, and the festival will take place across various locations in the city until the 14th of July. The Actor Retrospective exhibition will be held concurrently with the festival.

Son Ye Jin being named Actor Retrospective

The retrospective, named One and Only Son Ye Jin, will highlight Son Ye Jin’s 23-year acting career through a series of events, including the release of a commemorative booklet, a photo exhibition, screenings of her films, and a talk session. To this the actor said, ‘I am deeply moved to be honored with this retrospective, following in the footsteps of my esteemed senior actor colleagues, thank you for creating such a remarkable moment in my acting career.’

Talking about Son Ye Jin being selected this year as Actor Retrospective, BIFAN programmer Mo Eun Young said, ‘Son Ye Jin is a standout 21st-century performer with exceptional charm who has defied stereotypes and crafted unique characters across various genres in both film and TV. This retrospective will offer a chance to explore the depth of her acting, as she consistently presents new facets through her passionate performances, regardless of the film or genre.’

Since 2017, BIFAN has been selecting actors who epitomize the modern Korean film industry for its Actor Retrospective. Previously honored actors include Jeon Do Yeon, Jung Woo Sung, Kim Hye Soo, Seol Kyung Gu, and Choi Min Sik.

More details about the 28th BIFAN Festival

The festival aims to address the influence of artificial intelligence (AI) in filmmaking and explore future industry solutions while upholding its slogan Stay Strange this year. As part of this new focus, the festival introduced a competition category called Bucheon Choice AI Film and will invite prominent AI film production experts to speak at a conference. ‘BIFAN will also offer a practical platform for creators struggling to secure funding for large productions, enabling them to use AI to create content on minimal budgets,’ said festival director Shin Chul. Leveraging BIFAN's extensive experience and international network in supporting new media such as VR, AR, and XR, the festival aims to expand opportunities to discover and educate young talent.

