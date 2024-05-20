Top 5 Best Kannada Movies on OTT: Rishab Shetty’s Kantara to U-Turn

The Kannada film industry is a culturally rich segment of the Indian cinema. Whether it's their power-packed action movies or comedy, the industry is known to have produced a plethora of critically acclaimed films. Besides a strong hold on storytelling, Kannada films are also known for their strong regional identity.

If you love the very essence of Kannada films then we must agree that you have great taste. Let's take a look at the top 5 Best Kannada Movies on OTT platforms

Top 5 Best Kannada Movies on OTT Platforms

Kantara(2022)

Cast: Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, Kishore, Manasi Sudhir, Achyuth Kumar, Swaraj Shetty, and Vinay Bidappa.

Genre: Action-Thriller

Rating: 8.2/10 (IMDb)

The first one on the list of Kannada must-watch movies has to be the Rishab Shetty starrer, Kantara(trans. Mystical Forest). Released in 2022, the film is set in the fictional village of Dakshina Kannada and explores the ideological conflict between humans and nature.

Kantara was a big commercial success at the box office which indeed changed the picture of the Sandalwood industry forever by giving it global recognition.

The film emerged as the second highest-grossing Kannada film of all time after K.G.F: Chapter 2, released in the same year. It was also 2022's fourth highest-grossing film in India. Kantara was featured at the 54th IFFI Indian Panorama section, where it won the Silver Peacock - Special Jury Award.

The film stars Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, Kishore, Manasi Sudhir, Achyuth Kumar, Swaraj Shetty, and Vinay Bidappa among others in prominent roles.

Kantara’s enormous success led to the announcement of a prequel, Kantara: Chapter 1. The first look and the teaser of the period action movie was released in November, last year.

Check out the teaser of the movie below!

U-Turn(2016)

Cast: Shraddha Srinath, Radhika Narayan, Roger Narayan, Dileep Raj, Krishna Hebbale, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Skanda Ashok

Genre: Thriller-mystery

Rating: 6.2/10 (IMDb)

The second one on the list is Pawan Kumar's thriller-mystery starring Shraddha Srinath, Radhika Narayan, and Roger Narayan in the lead roles. The plot focuses on a journalist who wants to write an article on traffic rule breakers. However, she gets dragged into a whirlpool of murder cases and deception.

U-Turn has been remade in several languages, seven to be precise. The first was remade in Malayalam in 2017 as Careful with Jomol and Vijay Babu. Director Pawan Kumar remade it into a Telugu-Tamil bilingual in 2018 with the same title.

The film stars Shraddha Srinath, Radhika Narayan, Roger Narayan, Dileep Raj, Krishna Hebbale, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Skanda Ashok in crucial roles.

It is the fourth Kannada film to be remade in three other South Indian languages.

Last year, U-turn was remade in Hindi too starring Alaya F, Priyanshu Painyuli, Aashim Gulati, Manu Rishi, and Rajesh Sharma in crucial roles.

Watch the film's trailer below!

RRR(2022)

Cast: Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson

Genre: Action-War

Rating: 7.8/10 (IMBd)

The action drama film, directed by SS Rajamouli was released on 25 March 2022. The storyline of the film involves the intersecting lives of its two protagonists Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. RRR is basically about their struggles against oppression during the colonial era.

The film is indeed one of the best Kannada dubbed movies of all time. RRR received global critical acclaim for its direction, screenwriting, cast performances, cinematography, and VFX.

It was also considered one of the seventh non-English movies to feature among the ten best films of the year by the National Board of Review. Apart from that the popular song Naatu Naatu from RRR also went on to win the Oscar for Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards, making it the first song from an Indian film, as well as the first from an Asian film, to win in this category.

Watch the trailer here!

Takkar (2023)

Cast: Siddharth, Divyansha Kaushik, Yogi Babu, Abhimanyu Singh, Munishkanth, RJ Vigneshkanth, Arun Vaidyanathan, Sujatha Sivakumar, and Dheena Dhayalan

Genre: Romantic- action

Rating: 5.5/10 (IMBd)

Despite an average IMBd rating, Takkar can be considered a must-watch Kannada dubbed movie if you are in the mood for some romantic movies. The film starring Siddharth in the lead role opposite Divyansha Kaushik was released on June 9, 2023. The film focuses on a couple named Gunashekharan and Lucky with completely different personalities. The complexity begins when Guns and Lucky get stuck in a web of human trafficking and unexpected twists that change their lives.

Watch the trailer here!

Thallumaala(2022)

Cast: Tovino Thomas, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Shine Tom, Chacko, Ann Jameela Saleem, and Soubin Shahir.

Genre: Action- Drama- Comedy

Rating: 7/10(IMd)

Last but not least on the list of best Kannada movies on OTT platforms is the Kannada dubbed movie Thallumaala. The movie, originally produced in Malayalam, hit the theatres on August 12, 2022, and received positive reviews making it the highest grosser in Tovino Thomas' career, till it was surpassed by his movie 2018.

Watch the trailer of the film below!

The story revolves around Waseem,(played by Tovino Thomas) a carefree young boy who often finds himself embroiled in fights. The film further delves into his journey when he meets the love of his life.

Let us know in the comment section which of these Kannada movies on Netflix you have already watched.

