Harry Styles and Taylor Russell, his girlfriend of a year, have called it quits. According to reports by The Mirror, the couple, who appeared to confirm their relationship in June of last year, broke up because their relationship became strained after they were spotted riding bikes and using the subway in Japan in April.

A source informed about their breakup to The Sun, "Harry and Taylor have ended their relationship. Following their trip to Japan, they had a difficult period and are now taking some time apart. She was in London, and he was in America. They were a charming couple, and it was clear that Taylor brought Harry joy. However, recently, things have gotten tense, so they took a break."

Harry Style's absence from Met Gala raises eyebrows

When Harry failed to show up for the Met Gala earlier this month, fans began to suspect that something might be wrong in their romance. Given that Harry Styles has attended previous events and even hosted the 2019 Met Gala when he came for the first time, fans found it weird that she was walking the red carpet by herself. Given the pop star's reputation for style, admirers who were hoping to catch a glimpse of him were concerned about his decision to stay off the carpet.

It was first made public in March of last year that Harry and Taylor were dating. The two were spotted together on what appeared to be a stroll of love. When Taylor attended Harry's Love On Tour concerts in Vienna in July of last year, they were spotted once more, and rumours were confirmed

Styles, who has previously been in relationships with several of celebs like Olivia Wilde, Kendall Jenner, and Taylor Swift, is in the public eye once again with this relationship. Styles and Russell are both concentrating on their careers and individual paths for the time being, even though the couple's future is still unknown.

