7 Best rakhi gifts from Amazon sale today to surprise your sibling on the special day

Rakhi is a name for the sacred thread that sisters tie on their brother’s wrist and the name for one of the most cheerful festivals of India. The day when sister tie the sacred Rakhi thread on her brother’s wrist to express her love and care for him. The day is celebrated with the exchange of lots of gifts. From skincare products, gadgets to chocolates, grab the best gift for your sibling from Amazon sale today at slashed prices.

Here are 7 best Rakhi gifts from Amazon sale today

While purchasing gifts make sure to get them something useful and memorable. Here we have curated the best options for you!

1. Ozone Signature Kanaka Taila (30 ML)

This serum helps strengthen the epidermal barrier to maintain hydration in the deeper layers. The restoration of moisture content of the epidermis dramatically reduces dark circles, smoothes fine lines and wrinkles.The skin feels softer, intensely nourished and hydrated. Recommended for skin that is dehydrated, showing early signs of ageing, dealing with dark circles and/or under-eye bags.

Price: Rs 1719

Buy Now

2. Reflex Play from Fastrack

Fastrack’s newly launched smartwatch Reflex Play comes with multiple fitness tracking features, animated watch faces and supports built-in-games. This snazzy watch will be a useful gift for your sibling who can boast to everyone about her new cool watch!

Price: Rs 5995

Buy Now

3. Coffee Powder Sunscreen SPF 50 PA+++ by mCaffeine

Packed with the goodness of caffeine, Kaolin Clay, and Natural sunscreen agents: Almond oil & Vitamin E, this sunscreen is the highlight of the sunscreen range. It has a stronger SPF 50 PA+++ and offers advanced sun protection. An effective blend of Coffee and Caffeine, the Coffee Powder Sunscreen SPF 50 PA+++ protects your skin from UV damage for up to 8 hours* and offers a natural sheer finish. Wear alone or over makeup, the built-in brush guarantees smooth and even application.

Price: Rs 579

Buy Now

4. Rakhi gift combo

Celebrate Rakhi in a special way with this beautiful raksha bandhan rakhis for brother and bhabhi sister combo pack hamper. This gift set contains everything you want to celebrate the day in a fun and traditional way!

Price: Rs 399

Buy Now

5. Cool pair of shoes

Don’t limit your gifts to chocolates and sweets, get something as cool as a pair of sporty sneakers that are both useful and chic! This is a well-cushioned, lightweight lace-up runner and trainer perfect for a variety of workouts in and out of the gym. The responsive 5GEN cushioning midsole and a breathable mesh upper offer an incredibly responsive feel.

Price: Rs 3119

Buy Now

6. Lenovo Tab M7

The Lenovo Tab M7 is a tablet that will make your eyes wide open. It is amazingly designed with up to 90% full metal back cover. The whole part is built with craftsmanship for both premium and comfort in holding. Every single detail is refined to make you proud of and stand out of others. More than that, Lenovo Tab M7 is a feast for your eyes with an uncompromised vivid display.

Price: Rs 9050

Buy Now

7. Chocolates

Of course, we can’t miss out on chocolates. Whatever the special day it is, chocolates are a must! With a creamy filling, a crunchy wafer and a delicious hazelnut centre, this chocolate gift box with 3 dessert-inspired chocolates will be a great rakhi gift!

Price: Rs 956

Buy Now

The Amazon sale today offers exciting deal prices for the curated products only for a limited time span. So hurry up and grab them before it's too late!

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored links and the content is created by Pinkvilla. We, at Pinkvilla, curate products only after detailed research based on shopping trends, product ratings, and honest customer reviews. Our aim is to make your shopping experience convenient and worth every penny. Happy shopping!

Recommended articles:

8 Best nail products to keep your nail game on point

7 Amazing facial tools for a flawless facial