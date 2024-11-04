Pisces to Cancer: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Demand Royal Treatment from Bae When They’re Sick

One of the worst feelings in the world is seeing your lover sick and feeling helpless while you observe them slowly getting worse. After all, true love is caring for people when they’re not feeling their best. Intriguingly, some star signs outright demand that their partners do all they can to lift their spirits when they are unwell.

These are the people who usually find being sick in bed to be tedious. And no amount of gaming or binge-watching their favorite shows helps them accept the fact that they are confined to bed, even if it’s for a short period. They tend to be clingy and want their boo to take away all their pain with gestures of love. Take a sneak peek at who they are:

Pisces

It's especially difficult for Pisces to be ill because they refuse to slow down and take a break. Pisces natives usually have a long to-do list of chores and when they’re unexpectedly sick, they rely on their mate to help them ace every task. They want to be coddled and hope that their lover will embrace them and ask how they may make things better for them.

They demand royal treatment and adore it when their boo does their laundry, walks the dog, or offers help with other chores. Pisces knows they will be able to rest more if their partner takes on their share of household duties. After all, being in a relaxed and comfortable environment will greatly aid in their rehabilitation.

Leo

When Leo is ill, they believe their partners have the ideal opportunity to show how much they care. If they’re in a newly committed relationship, they’d love it if their boo supported them emotionally and provided them with get-well-soon presents while they recovered. Many Lions (the symbol of Leo) deem such gestures mandatory and may even sulk for a while if their mate does not coddle them.

Should their lover make arrangements for a wonderful sick night in, where they can watch a few films together, Leo would be thrilled to bits. Indeed, simply good food, a hug, and lots of mollycoddling will soothe the distressed lion. Most Leos will feel warm and fuzzy inside because of the cozy atmosphere that their lover’s comfort offers them.

Virgo

Even if Virgo and their lover are in a long-distance relationship, they want their bae to actively research ways to cheer them up. Texting will undoubtedly have an impact, as Virgo loves words of affirmation and will undoubtedly value the kind words their lover says. Plus, sweets and warm soup should be included in any care package their partner sends Virgo.

They simply want their boo to be just as genuine and supportive as they possibly could while they are unwell. But if their mate prioritizes their work at this time, Virgo may be upset for days on end.

Cancer

As a perpetual overthinker, this star sign harbors a lot of fears regarding their illness. The sick Cancer might not have the same cheery attitude they had before becoming ill. Also, their partner might not be able to adapt to the changes in Cancer’s mood. The pressure could destroy both parties' notion of staying together "in sickness and in health," unless they are fully committed to each other.

After all, Cancer demands royal treatment from their lover in the form of a package filled with board games, their favorite cookies, or candles. Perhaps even some healthy food could make Cancer's day more enjoyable. Ignoring the Cancer or giving them space to heal is wrong, as they would feel shunned and withdrawn. Moreover, Cancer expects such care and attention because they willingly give it to others.

If your mate is unwell for a longer period, you might need to appropriately assess their emotional needs at the time. If it ever feels overwhelming, don’t hesitate to reach out to friends and family for support!

Disclaimer: These attributes are generic and may not necessarily hold true for you.