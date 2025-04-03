Kim Soo Hyun sues Garosero for stalking and cyber wrecking; wants to stop attacks over Kim Sae Ron dating row

Actor Kim Soo Hyun and his agency, GOLDMEDALIST, have intensified their legal action against the YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute, run by Kim Se Ui. In addition to their previously filed 11 billion KRW lawsuit against both Garosero and the family of the late actress Kim Sae Ron, the agency has now taken further legal steps by filing an additional criminal complaint against Kim Se Ui, citing stalking, cyber harassment, and defamation.

On April 2, 2025, LKB & Partners, the law firm representing Kim Soo Hyun and GOLDMEDALIST, officially announced that they had filed a new criminal complaint against Kim Se Ui. This new lawsuit specifically invokes the Stalking Punishment Act, arguing that Kim Se Ui has been persistently targeting Kim Soo Hyun in a way that goes beyond defamation and into full-scale cyber harassment.

According to the legal representatives, Kim Se Ui has been conducting near-daily livestreams since March 10, making repetitive and damaging accusations against Kim Soo Hyun regarding his alleged relationship with Kim Sae Ron when she was a minor. The lawsuit further claims that Garosero has spread false information, released private photos and videos of the actor, and exposed his personal letters and messages - all without consent.

The legal team emphasized that the relentless nature of these broadcasts amounts to ‘stalking’ and ‘cyber wrecking’, making it necessary to seek additional legal consequences against Kim Se Ui. They made it clear that the primary objective of this new lawsuit is to put an end to Garosero’s continuous attacks on Kim Soo Hyun’s character and reputation.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, this new lawsuit is not the first time that Kim Soo Hyun and GOLDMEDALIST have pursued legal action against the Garosero Research Institute. Previously, the agency had already sued Kim Se Ui under the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment of Sexual Crimes, accusing the YouTuber of character assassination and distribution of obscene and misleading content

The legal battle between the two sides has only escalated further, with Garosero continuing to release damaging claims about Kim Soo Hyun despite the ongoing lawsuits. The lawsuit has sparked intense debates online, with netizens expressing divided opinions on the issue.

With multiple lawsuits now in progress, all eyes are on the Seoul Central District Court, where these cases will be reviewed. For now, GOLDMEDALIST has made it clear that they will not back down and will continue taking strict legal action against Garosero Research Institute to protect Kim Soo Hyun’s reputation and privacy.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Fans urge Jung Hae In to unfollow Kim Soo Hyun after 88-liner Im Si Wan’s Instagram clean-up amid Kim Sae Ron dating row