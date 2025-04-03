Shin Min Ah, Park Hae Soo’s Karma on OTT: Release date, when and where to watch, plot, and more

Karma, the upcoming Korean crime thriller on Netflix is eyeing a highly anticipated debut on April 4. Much like its name, the show aims to focus on people’s deeds and the retribution of unexpectedly impactful choices. The Korean title of the show, 악연, directly translates to ill-fated relationships, capturing the entangled mess that the characters of the show are set to be a part of.

The show stars Park Hae Soo (Squid Game) as the Witness, Shin Min Ah (My Girlfriend Is A Gumiho) as Juyeon, Lee Hee Jun (A Killer Paradox) as the Debtor, Kim Sung Kyun (Reply 1994) as Gilryong, Lee Kwang Soo (The Killer's Shopping List) as Glasses, and Gong Seung Yeon (The First Responders) as Yujeong and these six people become a part of an unassuming trail of events. Actor Kim Nam Gil (The Fiery Priest) is set to appear in an unnamed special appearance.

Watch the trailer below:

Spread across six episodes, the drama revolves around the story of a man whose surprising choice turns the world upside down for five others, forcing them to deal with a peculiar situation. As time goes on, it becomes evident that someone must die to bring an end to this doomed scenario. The show explores the possibilities in what becomes an increasingly haunting turn of events. Their deep bonds prevent them from escaping the complexity they face and ultimately compel a dramatic showdown toward the end of the series.

Written and directed by Lee Il Hyung (A Violent Prosecutor), the release promises an exciting run full of startling revelations and a reinforced belief that all actions have consequences. It marks the director’s first venture into the world of series.

Karma is set to premiere on Netflix on April 4 at 4 p.m. KST (12:30 p.m. IST), offering keen viewers a thrilling weekend ahead.

