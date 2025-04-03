Box Office: Top 6 highest Salman Khan opening weekends grossers on Eid; where does Sikandar rank?

Salman Khan’s latest Eid action entertainer Sikandar is currently running in theatres. The film opened last Sunday in theatres with highly mixed to negative reviews making this much awaited film underperform at the box office. The film was highly criticized by the critics and the audiences alike in various departments.

As the film continues with its box office run, Sikandar recently got done with its opening weekend. Though it could have grossed much better if not for the negative reviews, let’s take a look at where this Salman Khan starrer stands among his top 6 highest opening weekend grossers released on Eid:

1. Sultan

The spot of the highest opening weekend grosser on Eid starring Salman Khan remains occupied by Salman Khan’s 2016 film Sultan with Rs 105.50 crore. The film was a blockbuster wrestling drama, the first collaboration of Salman with director Ali Abbas Zafar and actress Anushka Sharma.

2. Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Bajrangi Bhaijaan, the cult classic drama, collected Rs 101.50 crore on its opening weekend. This blockbuster film marked the second collaboration of Salman with director Kabir Khan post Ek Tha Tiger, also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

3. Race 3

Race 3 was a multistarrer franchise action thriller directed by Remo D’ Souza. The film starred Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead. It collected Rs 100.50 crore in its opening weekend.

4. Bharat

Bharat, Salman Khan’s drama film from 2019 marked his last collaboration with Ali Abbas Zafar. The film collected Rs 90.50 crore in its opening weekend and also featured Katrina Kaif as the female lead.

5. Kick

Kick was Salman Khan’s last collaboration with producer Sajid Nadiadwala before Sikandar with Sajid also making his debut as a director with the film. It was a box office blockbuster starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Jacqueline Fernandez and Randeep Hooda and collected Rs 80.50 crore in its opening weekend.

6. Sikandar

The latest release of Salman Khan currently running in theatres in its 1st week of its release, Sikandar ended its opening weekend at the Rs 70.50 crore mark. This A.R. Murugadoss' directorial also featured Rashmika Mandanna in the lead.

