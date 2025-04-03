Box Office: John Abraham's The Diplomat witnesses rise in showcasing as Sikandar fails to deliver
The Diplomat starring John Abraham is witnessing a good surge in showcasing as Salman Khan's Sikandar couldn't live upto the expectations. Deets Inside.
The Diplomat, starring John Abraham in the lead role, along with Sadia Khateeb, Kumud Mishra, Sharib Hashmi and others, is faring better than expected. The political thriller based on a true event is taking advantage of Sikandar's downward trajectory at the box office.
The Diplomat's shows increases with Sikandar meeting negative word-of-mouth
Released on Holi weekend, The Diplomat remained a decent affair at the box office. It was expected to wind its theatrical run with the arrival of Salman Khan's Sikandar on Eid 2025 (March 30). However, the movie stood firmly against Sikandar and witnessed a fair increment in show count.
For the record, the movie had 381 shows in PVR Inox and Cinepolis on March 30 (Sunday), the day of Sikandar's release. The show count rose to 423 on March 31, 523 on April 1 and then 572 on April 2.
The Diplomat will keep on adding more shows even in its fourth weekend as the Salman Khan starrer met with negative word-of-mouth, thus showing continuous drops at the box office.
The Diplomat to finish around Rs 40 crore
Directed by Shivam Nair, the John Abraham starrer movie collected Rs 19.50 crore in its first week, followed by Rs 9 crore in the second week. The third week is expected to close at Rs 5.50 crore, taking the total 3-week cume to Rs 34 crore net in India.
The movie is expected to wind its theatrical run somewhere around Rs 40 crore net, which is a better figure than John Abraham's last release, Vedaa. It will be interesting to see if the movie can brave the release of Jaat on April 10 or leave the cinemas.
Week-wise net India box office collection of The Diplomat are as follows:
|Week
|Net India Collections
|Week 1
|Rs 19.50 crore
|Week 2
|Rs 9.00 crore
|Week 3
|Rs 5.50 crore (expected)
|Total
|Rs 34.00 crore (expected)
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
