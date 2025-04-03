Fans demand KISS OF LIFE members to apologize for cultural appropriation after agency's notice; know what happened

KISS OF LIFE’s agency S2 Entertainment has issued an apology after receiving backlash over a controversial live broadcast, but netizens are not at all satisfied. To celebrate Julie's birthday, the group hosted a live stream with an “old-school Hip Hop vibes” dress code. However, their outfits, hairstyles, and behavior sparked widespread criticism. In response to the controversy, KISS OF LIFE’s agency, S2 Entertainment, released a statement apologizing for the incident. But things are not even okay after the apology.

“Hello, this is S2 Entertainment. We would like to address the issues that emerged from the content uploaded on KISS OF LIFE’s official YouTube channel on April 2nd. We deeply apologize for causing discomfort to our viewers. The intention of the content was to celebrate hip hop culture, which has greatly influenced KISS OF LIFE’s music." The agency further talks about the negative culture issue, "However, we failed to recognize the negative cultural implications and apologize for our oversight. Moving forward, both the members and our team are committed to being more mindful and respectful in our cultural references. All related content has been removed from our channels. Thank you.”

Despite the statement, many netizens were unimpressed, criticizing the company for making the statement on behalf of the group rather than having the members address the issue personally. Many fans also expressed their frustration that the members are hiding behind the agency and they should come upfront to address the issue and rectify their own mistakes.

One shared, "Why can't we get an apology from the members?" Another comment, "This is a start but we want personal apologies, they need to take accountability". Another share, "The true purpose of the content was to celebrate hip-hop culture". Some fans share that the member should give a handwritten apology if possible.

During the livestream, the members adopted styles that many found to be offensive, including big gold chains, hats, and hairstyles such as cornrows and Bantu knots, which are often associated with Black culture. They also performed rap and hip-hop music, with some attempting to freestyle and using exaggerated mannerisms. The question remains will Julie, Natty, Belle, and Haneul apologize?

