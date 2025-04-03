Ajith Kumar spends a day racing and bonding with wife Shalini, son Aadvik at a go-kart track in Chennai; SEE PICS

Ajith Kumar is eagerly gearing up for the release of his movie Good Bad Ugly, slated to hit theaters on April 10, 2025. Ahead of its release, the actor has returned to India and was seen spending quality time bonding with his family.

In a recent series of images and videos shared by Ajith’s manager, Suresh Chandra, the actor was seen admiring a go-kart track in Chennai. His wife, former actress Shalini Ajith Kumar, was also present at the venue.

Sharing the joyful moments, the post was captioned: “Ajith & family spotted at MIKA Go Kart Circuit, embracing the need for speed! Pure racing passion on display!”

See the official post here:

Recently, Ajith Kumar returned to India and was spotted at the Chennai airport, posing with fans. The actor appeared in a clean-shaven look, in contrast to the salt-and-pepper beard and hairstyle he had previously sported.

On the work front, Ajith Kumar was last seen in the lead role in Vidaamuyarchi, directed by Magizh Thirumeni. The film tells the story of a couple on the verge of divorce after the wife confesses to having cheated on her husband.

As they travel to her parents’ home, a trucker kidnaps the wife and takes her hostage. With no external help, the husband must rise to the occasion and face every challenge to rescue his spouse.

Featuring an ensemble cast including Trisha, Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, and others in key roles, Vidaamuyarchi was released in theaters on February 6, 2025. The movie is currently streaming on the OTT platform Netflix.

Ajith Kumar is now set to appear in Good Bad Ugly, once again starring alongside Trisha Krishnan. The film is touted to be an action-comedy, with AK playing the role of a former gangster.

