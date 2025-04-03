Lisa sought 'challenge' away from BLACKPINK when The White Lotus came along; Reveals turning to THIS family member

BLACKPINK’s Lisa has stepped into a new realm—one where the stage lights dim and the cameras roll. With the call of "Action!" she embraced her acting debut and traditional dance in HBO’s The White Lotus season 3, marking a bold new chapter in her career. In the series, Lisa brings to life the character of Mook—a young health mentor at the opulent White Lotus Hotel, nestled in the paradise of Four Seasons Resort, Koh Samui.

During an interaction with The Hollywood Reporter, Lisa shared how this opportunity found her and how delving into acting helped shape her role. "I’ve been performing with BLACKPINK for so long, and this chance arrived just as I was seeking a new challenge. They sent over the script, and I sent back a tape," she revealed. But wait... who did she take with her in her audition? She took the smart decision and took her mother for her first audition because Lisa was super nervous.

Apart from this, she revealed that before heading to Thailand, she took acting lessons. No doubt it benefitted her.

David Bernad, the producer of The White Lotus, disclosed that Lisa secretly flew to Phuket for an audition, despite the production team already having met an actress in Bangkok. However, Lisa’s humility, relentless work ethic, and unwavering dedication to her craft made her an undeniable choice for the role.

Director Mike White admitted he was initially hesitant to cast Lisa—not because of her talent, but because he wasn’t accustomed to the level of global attention she commands. Yet, in the end, he made the decision with deep respect for Thailand, acknowledging Lisa as "Thailand’s own blend of Taylor Swift and Princess Diana."

Renowned for her commanding stage presence, K-pop idol persona, and chart-topping hits, BLACKPINK's Lisa has long held a place in the hearts of fans worldwide. Whether as a singer or now as an actress, she shines effortlessly, and her performance in The White Lotus season 3, helmed by Mike White, is no exception. And just like that, Lisa has not only conquered the music industry but is now making waves in the world of acting.

