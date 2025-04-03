Alia Bhatt’s mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor calls her ‘cool’ and we cannot agree more; find out why

Alia Bhatt and her mother-in-law, Neetu Kapoor, share a great bond with each other. The duo often expresses their love and support for each other on social media. Neetu recently called Alia ‘cool,’ and we couldn’t agree more. The Alpha actress’ latest pictures were what prompted this reaction from her.

Today, April 3, 2025, Alia Bhatt took to Instagram and shared some pictures flaunting her look for a recent event. She looked stunning in a ruffled top and pants, which were a pale shade of green. Her oversized gray blazer featured a plaid pattern. The actress paired the outfit with white and golden heels. She accessorized her look with golden hoop earrings and statement rings.

Alia’s makeup looked flawless, and her hair was styled in a messy ponytail. She posed for pictures outdoors, which made her skin glow in the natural light.

Have a look at Alia Bhatt’s pictures!

Impressed by her daughter-in-law’s new photos, Neetu Kapoor said, “Very cool (raised hands emoji)” in the comments section of the post.

Check out Neetu Kapoor’s comment!

Netizens also couldn’t stop appreciating Alia Bhatt’s look. One person said, “loving the look, how beautiful,” and another stated, “How stunning you're looking.” A user called her “boss lady,” while another exclaimed, “O my gosh ....... looks fabulous.” Many others conveyed their love with red hearts and fire emojis.

Alia Bhatt dropped a March dump a few days ago. Her month was all about mirror selfies, refreshing drinks with her sister Shaheen Bhatt, the Love & War shoot, and naps. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress captioned the post, “March so far>>” Take a look!

Coming to Alia Bhatt’s upcoming movies, she is gearing up for the release of Alpha this year. The film marks her entry into the Spy Universe created by Yash Raj Films. She will be sharing the screen with Sharvari. The action thriller is scheduled for a Christmas release.

Apart from that, Alia has been busy filming Love & War with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial is set to arrive in cinemas on March 20, 2026.

