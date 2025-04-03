The White Lotus: Composer Won't Be Returning to Show After Mike White 'Cut' Season 3 Theme Short Even When Fans Were 'Furious'

The White Lotus 's theme song has become iconic over the last couple of seasons, known for its quirky and distinctive sound. However, this time around, fans weren't too happy to hear that the show had cut short its signature theme in Season 3. As it turns out, Cristóbal Tapia de Veer, the show's composer, tried to give fans what they wanted—but was overruled by the show's creator, Mike White .

Tapia de Veer revealed that when the theme for the new season debuted, various media outlets began reaching out to him because the change didn’t sit well with fans. The 51-year-old told The New York Times in an interview, “People are furious about the change of the theme, and I thought that was interesting.”

According to Tapia de Veer, the full version of the Season 3 theme was originally supposed to begin with the new tune but eventually transition into the familiar sound fans loved. He shared, “I texted the producer and told him it would be great to, at some point, give them the longer version with the ooh-loo-loo-loos, because people will explode when they realize it was going there anyway.”

Reportedly, the producer thought it was a "good idea," but Mike White felt otherwise. "Mike cut that — he wasn’t happy about it." According to Cristóbal Tapia de Veer, the composer and the creator of the show weren’t on great terms at that point.

He said, "I mean, at that point, we already had our last fight forever, I think. So he was just saying no to anything. So I just uploaded that to my YouTube." Nonetheless, Cristóbal is excited that people have eventually started warming up to the new theme.

Speaking about his exit from the show, he admitted he's proud of what he achieved with The White Lotus. He continued, "Maybe I was being unprofessional, and for sure Mike feels that I was always unprofessional to him because I didn’t give him what he wanted. But what I gave him did this, you know — did those Emmys, people going crazy."

However, fans have been complaining about many aspects of the show this season, from the storylines to much more.

