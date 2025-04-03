Alia Bhatt makes Shaandaar move as she mixes pastel elegance with tweed power for ultimate boss look
For a recent event, Alia Bhatt looked stunning in a matching pastel green set and topped the look with a textured blazer.
Alia Bhatt’s dressing game is always on point and the proof is her entire Instagram account. Effortlessly slaying Gen-Z and millennial styles, she leaves us amazed in every outfit she fashions. Pulling up in a total boss lady look at a recent event, she wore a matching set with a blazer, making a fabulous appearance. Let’s check out how she put this outfit together.
The Jigra star decided on a light mint green shade to make heads turn at the event. Giving it more of an old-school edge, frills took over her top, making her look completely stylish. Flaunting a V-neck style, the full-sleeved top added all the aura she needed to be a boss lady.
Matching the top, Bhatt added a pair of trousers in the same color. Giving a formal vibe, the pants added a smart touch to the already stylish outfit. Boasting a slightly translucent style, the bottoms featured a wide-legged fit. The matching set made her look ready for a sit-down event.
For the final touch of formal, to the attire, Alia played with geometric patterns. Adding a contrast with a brown-colored blazer, the layer featured a textured design and a longline fit. The frill and sleeves of the mint-shaded top slightly peeked through the blazer, giving it more of a sophisticated look. She curated the impressive fit from labels Alberta Ferretti and Magda Butrym.
To keep it classy and opt for a little bit of a bright hue to the ensemble, the star chose a pair of beige footwear. With a touch of gold clips, the light-shaded shoes flaunted a block-style heel. Swaying on the simple side for accessories, she wore a couple of rings and patterned loops, all in a gold tone.
As for her hairstyle, Alia Bhatt showed off a styled yet messy ponytail. Choosing her signature style for the makeup, she picked a contoured yet hydrated base. With a hint of blush and some light eyeshadow, she accentuated her eyes with mascara. For final touches, she used a glossy nude lip shade.
What do you think of the actor’s latest classy ensemble?
