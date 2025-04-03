Seo Ye Ji’s defamer identified by new agency with a Kim Soo Hyun twist; police complaint file

Actress Seo Ye Ji was embroiled in multiple controversies in April 2021. These included resurfaced 2014 allegations of school bullying. Last month, a former employee of the actress' former agency, GOLDMEDALIST, claimed that Seo Ye Ji was used as a scapegoat to conceal the agency’s internal issues; however, the agency refuted the claims. Her current agency investigated the case and found out that Kim Soo Hyun's agency was indeed associated with it, as reported by K-media Newsis on April 3.

Seo Ye Ji's current agency, Sublime, identified the person who spread malicious rumors about her to be a former employee of Kim Soo Hyun and his cousin Lee Sa Rang's owned GOLDMEDALIST. Sublime released a statement regarding when the investigation process started and what steps they had taken against the defamer. The official notice read, "In order to respond to malicious slander, the spreading of false facts, and other criminal acts directed at Seo Ye Ji, we formed a dedicated team and filed the first complaint against malicious commenters at the Gangnam Police Station in January."

They also mentioned their next stance regarding others involved in the case. The agency stated, "We will continue to track the other defendants to ensure that they are severely punished according to the law." Referring to the act of spreading false information as "criminal acts," they threatened to "take strong legal action" against the ones indulging in such acts through "continuous monitoring" of online fan sites, cafes and social media. They also mentioned, "We will respond firmly without leniency or compromise in any case to protect the rights and interests of our actors."

Besides being framed for school bullying, the It's Okay to Not Be Okay actor's name was also dragged into Kim Soo Hyun's two-timing allegations while dating a minor, Kim Sae Ron. As per fan speculations, she and one of the two top actresses the actor cheated with while being in a relationship with the late Kim Sae Ron, causing her immense mental distress. Seo Ye Ji, who usually chose to avoid such comments, shared a screenshot where a fan asked her if it was true and denied her association in the matter.

