Recreate Priyanka Chopra’s ‘relatable’ in-flight go-to skincare routine with THIS beauty guide

Scrolling through the reels, you must have come across influencers doing a full-on skincare routine and piling up an array of products, which, to be honest, isn’t as demure as it should be. However, when you're 30,000 feet above sea level, your face goes through changes in pressure and humidity, making it necessary to hydrate your skin in flight. The question is how much skin care is needed to land glowy and rejuvenated like Priyanka Chopra? Let’s see here.

PC took to Instagram—mid-air—to post her snap in a face mask, asking, ‘anyone relate?’ And while 20-step skincare devotees might not relate to her, we have created a simple, easy-to-follow mid-air guide for a plumpy and refreshed look for off the flight. So, jet-set go!

1. Carry micellar water

Washing your face on the airplane is like giving an invitation to a bumpy ride. Instead, carry a travel-friendly bottle of micellar water. Wipe your face clean with a cotton pad soaked with this cleansing water for a refreshed feel just like the Bajirao Mastani actress's airport look.

2. Mask it

Whether you sleep, read, or scroll through shorts, flights are the perfect time to put on a mask and let it do its magic. Pick face masks with ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, aloe vera, or glycerine to gain and retain moisture in your skin. Add-on under-eye patches to combat puffy eyes. And do not forget to take a cute flight picture in a mask like Priyanka.

3. Moisturize

Applying a heavy ceramide-based moisturizer is the key to keeping your skin hydrated and protecting your skin barrier. To safeguard your skin from the dynamic environmental changes in flight, use a moisturizer with ingredients like hyaluronic acid, glycerin, shea butter, or ceramides.

4. Top up with sunscreen

It goes without saying that sunscreen is non-negotiable at any time and place. While you’re up in the air, sunscreen becomes even more important as the UV-A radiations are at a much higher intensity than on the land. So, add a generous amount of sunscreen to your skincare routine to protect and heal your skin. If you’re sitting near the window, apply sunscreen every two hours.

5. Hydrate your lips

Again, a mid-air environment can suck the moisture out of your lips. To make sure your lips remain soft and plump, use hydrating lip balm throughout the journey.

As you might have guessed, the key to looking fresh is ‘enough moisture.’ And the best part of your in-flight skincare routine is that you just have to follow a few simple steps and put on a rejuvenating mask like the Love Again actress to get clicked all revived as you land.

