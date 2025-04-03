Rapper PO reacts to Sulli’s brother’s claims about the duo dating in past amid Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron drama

Sulli's older brother is facing backlash after publicly discussing the late star's personal life and relationships, revealing the names of several celebrities amid Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron's dating row. Sulli's brother's comments have ignited a firestorm online. In a live broadcast, he went on to share details of Sulli’s past relationships, mentioning that she had dated Block B’s P O before her highly publicized romance with Choiza.

He described rapper PO as "a kind person" who had visited their home and shared wine with them during their time together. However, the mention of P O, who had no known connection to the controversy surrounding Kim Soo Hyun, left many viewers puzzled and frustrated.

PO’s agency, Artist Company, issued a brief statement in response, stating, “This is a personal matter, so we cannot confirm anything.” Sulli's brother in the broadcast also claims Sulli dated PO for one year.

The public reaction to Sulli’s brother’s claims has been divided. While some fans have shown support, others have criticized him for exploiting his sister’s legacy for attention. Many online comments have questioned whether Sulli would have wanted her private life shared in this manner, with some expressing discomfort at the intrusion into personal details of a deceased that too she was his sister.

On April 2, 2025, Sulli's brother took to social media, making several claims and directly mentioning high-profile figures such as actor Kim Soo Hyun, Lee Sa Rang (Lee Ro Be), YouTuber Lee Jin Ho, and Kim Sae Ron’s former manager. He insinuated that these individuals were involved in an undisclosed incident, and also dragged other celebrities, including IU. In particular, he claims that IU had been close to Kim Soo Hyun, turned down the lead role in Real, and passed the script to Sulli. His post also touched on the late actress Goo Hara, adding further fuel to the controversy.

What began as an indirect criticism of Kim Soo Hyun has now escalated into a public revelation of past relationships involving the late actress Sulli, as her brother continues to drag other associates into the controversy.

