Box Office: Salman Khan's Sikandar to cross Rs 150 crore worldwide by Friday; Can it touch Rs 200 crore final?

Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss and starring Salman Khan in the lead role is playing in cinemas these days. The Eid release couldn't live upto the high expectations and failed to deliver on the entertainment front.

Sikandar to cross Rs 150 crore globally by this Friday

The Salman Khan starrer received negative word-of-mouth which hampered its theatrical returns in a big way. The action drama recorded a decent weekend and then stepped down with a drop of more than 50 percent. The global cume of Sikandar after the first 4 days stands at Rs 138 crore gross. It is all set to cross the Rs 150 crore mark by this Friday, 6th day of release.

One must note that the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment production skipped the regular Friday release and hit the cinemas on Sunday (March 30).

Can Sikandar hit the Rs 200 crore mark globally?

After facing a big drop on Day 4, the makers have enabled a Buy-One-Get-One offer today on Day 5 in order to lure the audience to the cinemas. This tactic might help the movie to sail through a decent theatrical run, however it won't change its box office fate.

The movie will only hit the Rs 200 crore mark if it maintains a strong hold over the next few days. Otherwise, Sikandar will fall through in the final range of Rs 170 crore to Rs 180 crore gross at the worldwide box office. This will be an underwhelming result for a Salman Khan starrer, becoming one of his biggest flops in the last few years.

Sikandar in cinemas

Co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar and Sharman Joshi, the action drama is playing in cinemas now.

