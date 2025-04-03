Sonam Kapoor wears worth Rs 1,70,000 yellow Satin outfit on her day out in Mumbai and looks classic in every way

When it comes to Sonam Kapoor’s outfit choices, you can always expect glamor. Making fashion her forte, the new mama never stops being a model on and off the ramp. Snapped recently, she was seen in a gorgeous yellow matching fit from Roksanda and looked fabulous. Let’s dive deep into her look.

The Khoobsurat star picked a stunning sunset yellow hue for her outfit. With specks of white, it turned into the perfect summer shade for a light outing. She started off with a full-sleeved yet extremely lightweight shirt. With a button-down closure and stylish Victorian sleeves, she chose to leave the top tucked out for a breezy look. Designed by Roksanda, the skirt came with a hefty price tag of Rs. 1,03,000, while the top costs Rs. 70,000.

For the bottoms, Kapoor went for a similar palette, turning her outfit into a co-ord set. She picked a longline skirt in the same design. Sitting just a few inches above her ankles, the lower flaunted a flowy and casual style fit. Looking beautiful, the matching set perfectly complemented the actor’s style and height.

The Neerja fame turned it into an entire casual look with the rest of her style. Walking out with coffee in hand, she decided not to carry any bags. Swaying on the minimal side, she fashioned a pair of cream-colored loafers. The solid-shaded footwear was just what she needed to complete her attire.

Keeping it low yet not ditching any jewelry, Sonam Kapoor wore a pair of gold-toned loops. Stepping out with a couple of rings in each hand, she also flaunted a gold-toned bracelet on her wrist. Beating the summer heat in absolute style, she added brown-tinted sunglasses to her ensemble and looked like a total diva.

For the final and stylish touches, the star opted to leave her long locks untied. Keeping it simple for the makeup, she chose a hydrated base. With a light hint of blush, she applied a nude brown lip shade. She showed off a neutral-toned nail color and chose to keep it airy by leaving a couple of buttons open to finish off her look.

What do you think of the fashionista’s latest look?

