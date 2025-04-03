Sikandar Worldwide Box Office 4 Days: Salman Khan's actioner grosses 138 crore; heading towards Rs 150 crore mark
Salman Khan's latest release Sikandar witnessed a big drop on Day 4. Check out the details.
Sikandar Worldwide Box Office 4 Days Update: Salman Khan's Sikandar continues to struggle at the box office. The action drama recorded a decent first weekend but faced a significant drop on its fourth day, the first working day.
Sikandar grosses Rs 138 crore in 4 days globally
Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Sikandar opened with Rs 49 crore at the worldwide box office. It further witnessed a downward trajectory and collected Rs 43 crore on Day 2 followed by Rs 32 crore on Day 3, taking the opening weekend total to Rs 124 crore.
The Eid entertainer witnessed its first big drop of over 50% on Day 4, when all the festive holiday gets over. The movie could collect only Rs 14 crore on Day 4. The total 4 days worldwide gross collection of Sikandar now stands at Rs 138 crore. Out of which Rs 96 crore came from the domestic markets while overseas territories contributed around Rs 42 crore.
The AR Murugadoss-directed movie is gearing up to hit the Rs 150 crore mark soon. It will be interesting to see whether the Salman Khan starrer can touch the Rs 200 crore mark globally or not.
Day wise box office collections of Sikandar worldwide are as follows:
|Days
|Gross Worldwide Collection
|1
|Rs 49 crore
|2
|Rs 43 crore
|3
|Rs 32 crore
|4
|Rs 14 crore
|Total
|Rs 138 crore
Sikandar in cinemas
Co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar and Sharman Joshi, the action drama is playing in cinemas now.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
