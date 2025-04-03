Are Brad Pitt and Ines De Ramon on the Verge of Breaking Up? Sources Reveal Actor is ‘Struggling to Keep the Love Alive’

Brad Pitt and Ines De Ramon have reportedly hit a rough patch in their relationship. In conversation with a media portal, sources close to the couple shared that the actor is trying hard to keep the love alive. The Wolfs star is currently busy shooting for his upcoming project, Heart of the Beast, and will later head out for the promotions of his F1 movie .

According to reports, the probable fallout occurred after De Ramon expressed unhappiness about an intimate scene the actor will film with his co-star, Kerry Condon.

An insider shared with the outlet that the Fight Club star is doing his best to keep the relationship going with his lady love. They explained, “He is struggling to keep the love alive. He is doing everything he can to keep Ines happy. That means flying her to New Zealand to visit him and showering her with special surprises and gifts.”

The source further revealed, “He is really in love with her and wants to keep the relationship as solid as possible.”

Pitt, who was previously married to Angelina Jolie, went public with Ines De Ramon in November 2022, when the couple was first spotted at a concert in Los Angeles. Speaking of the dynamic between the two, a source shared that they are in a happy and healthy relationship with no competition and zero jealousy.

Regarding Ines’ discomfort with Pitt’s intimate scenes in the upcoming F1 movie, a source claimed, “It’s fair to say that Ines might want to sit this film out, as they seem to have a ton of chemistry. Brad looks like he’s having plenty of fun in the trailer, as does Kerry.”

They added that while De Ramon is aware of the actor’s work, his chemistry with Condon suggests otherwise, leaving the businesswoman “a little spooked.”

On the other hand, the insider shared that the couple is approaching their third anniversary, and Pitt is focused on saving the relationship.

