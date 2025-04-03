Watch: EXO's Kai takes Adult Swim in new music video ahead of Wait On Me solo mini album release

EXO's Kai showcases his toned body in the new summer-themed music video titled Adult Swim. Dropped on April 3 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST), the summer-themed song features a classic Kai vibe. It is the pre-release single of his upcoming fourth solo mini album, Wait On Me, set to release on April 21 at 6 PM KST. The Adult Swim MV was highly anticipated since it is the first musical offering by the K-pop idol since his military discharge in February 2025, and the song can be said to be successful in living up to its hype.

Kai's Adult Swim drop was as impactful as his other solo comebacks. It quickly gained traction and fans have already flooded social media with its concept photos and music video clips, heaping praises for the refreshing feel of the track. The EXO member has heightened the anticipation for his Wait On Me album to a great extent through the new MV release. Adult Swim is an upbeat pop anthem featuring a catchy drum loop and addictive chorus choreography, making it almost a certainty that it is going to take over Instagram reels and TikTok challenges very soon.

The lyrics use the metaphor of underwater swimming to describe two people fearlessly navigating the depths of their intense, romantic feelings. The song's suggestive lyrics convey a sense of intimacy with someone, and the music video adds a sensual touch with Kai taking a plunge into a swimming pool, perfectly capturing the essence of the line "Together, into the deepest place." Besides flaunting his bare body, the singer also showcased what he's known best for—his amazing dancing skills.

Advertisement

A fan called him "versatile" and stated, "I feel like it’s summer listening to Adult Swim." They lauded Kai's ability to make "every genre his own" and stressed on how he "makes everything suit perfect for his vocals and his dance." Another wrote, "It really exceed my expectation, especially the MV!!!! It’s just keeps getting better and better the more you listen to it."

ALSO READ: EXO’s Kai announces first solo concert tour KAION across 10 cities in 2025; check out dates, venues, and more here