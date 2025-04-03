Did Cha Eun Woo reject Hong Sisters' project for First Ride? Kang Ha Neul in talks to join

ASTRO member Cha Eun Woo was reported to be in talks to lead Hong Sisters' new project, along with Go Min Si, as per February 2025 K-media reports. A month later there was news regarding him rejecting the drama offer. However, none of the advancements were confirmed by his agency Fantagio. Recently, on April 3, he has been reported to pick his next project– a movie and not drama– as per an exclusive article of My Daily. Cha Eun Woo's agency also commented regarding the reportage on the same day.

An official from Fantagio told My Daily, "Cha Eun Woo recently confirmed his appearance in the movie First Ride that he had been offered. We thank you for your interest and love for our artist Cha Eun Woo, and we ask for your continued support." Cha Eun Woo might have rejected the offer to star in the new series by Hong Sisters, due to his scheduling conflict with First Ride. The movie weaves a very relatable story of friends who are unable to go on a trip, until they reach tricenarians. It will focus on the heartwarming friendship of four friends, who travel together for the very first time as they turn 30.

Cha Eun Woo will be playing the role of one of the friends. Previously, Kang Ha Neul was reported to be offered the character of another friend, however, he is still in talks regarding the role. His agency has not yet responded to the claims. He is currently gearing up for the release of his thriller film YADANG: The Snitch, which is set to release on April 16. He is also busy with the filming of his upcoming drama with Go Min Si, Your Taste. If he confirms his participation in First Ride, it will be his first work with Cha Eun Woo.

Excitement has been raised for the probable union of the talented actors in the upcoming film. Cha Eun Woo is currently busy with the filming of the Netflix series, The WONDERfools, also starring Park Eun Bin, Kim Hae Sook, Choi Dae Hoon, Im Sung Jae, and more. The superpower comedy series is reportedly eyeing next year premiere.

