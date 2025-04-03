IU thought she was 'dropped' from Wife of a 21st Century Prince with Byeon Woo Seok after news reports: 'Was I actually...'

The buzz around IU’s When Life Gives You Tangerines hasn’t settled yet, and her next project with Byeon Woo Seok is already gaining attention. Previously, reports suggested that IU would not be part of the upcoming drama Wife of the 21st Century Prince. Known for her sharp wit and thoughtful project choices, IU had the perfect response to departure rumors and how she found out about the fake news after reading a news article. The news was so convincing that it made her almost believe the lie.

IU addressed the swirling speculation of her exiting the show. She shared, “I was really surprised. In this industry, I’ve realized sometimes smoke does rise from a chimney without fire.” She went on to express her shock at reading articles claiming her exit from the drama, even questioning if she had left the project. Laughing, she joked, “Did I really drop out of the drama?”

Not only was IU rumored to have exited, but Byeon Woo Seok was also reported to have stepped down, with speculation that production had stalled. However, IU clarified, “I think it was all just a big misunderstanding. Didn’t Woo Seok also say he wasn’t dropping out? We’re both in, and I’m looking forward to working with him.”

To put an end to the rumors, IU confirmed her active involvement in the drama’s production, revealing, “I actually met with the director just yesterday to discuss the project.” She also noted that Byeon Woo Seok is equally committed. “I won’t lie—there’s definitely pressure.”

IU further shared that her role in Wife of the 21st Century Prince is vastly different from her double role as Oh Ae Sun and Geum Myeong in When Life Gives You Tangerines. This contrast excites and challenges her. “Today marks the end of When Life Gives You Tangerines promotions. Starting tomorrow, I’ll become Hui Ju,” she revealed, embracing her new character.

Set in a modern-day monarchy in Korea, Wife of the 21st Century Prince follows Seong Hui Ju, a total powerhouse—rich, smart, and insanely competitive. But despite having it all, she faces unexpected struggles because she was not born into royalty. Enter Prince Lee An—the king’s second son, stuck in a life where his title means nothing. When their worlds collide, sparks fly, social norms break, and their love story rewrites the rules. IU steps into the role of Seong Hui Ju, while Byeon Woo Seok plays the effortlessly charming yet conflicted Prince Lee An.

