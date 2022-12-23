Pisces To Virgo: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Get Friends Drunk To Watch The Fun

If you enjoy watching people create a scene at a soiree in a drunken stupor, you are not alone. Some people tend to refrain from drinks because they are terrible at controlling their actions when they are inebriated. Hence, they help push their pals to alcohol intoxication, so they cause a major drama at the event. The signs of the zodiac that are the worst friends to have at a party are listed below.

Since Sagittarius are the most passionate zodiac sign, they tend to flirt, and even woo people while attending events to appear charming in front of others. But one of the nastiest tricks in their book is to get their acquaintances to consume excessive amounts of alcohol. As soon as their new friends get inebriated, they let their emotions or sentiments run awry and start to ruin the parties.

2. Virgo

This zodiac sign exercises extreme caution at events to ensure they never consume strong beverages because they are concerned about their reputation. However, when the party runs into the wee hours of the morning, they push some beverages into their best mate’s hand until they completely lose sight of their limit. Their idea of fun is having their pals overindulge so they can watch the resulting commotion.

3. Cancer

Cancerians have a free-spirited nature and are always up for going out and partying. They frequently lose sight of their deadline while enjoying themselves and have a great time being the life of the party. They are really intrigued by the concept of being intoxicated and living life to the fullest, but because of their conservative nature, they step back. Instead, they keep the mead flowing into their colleagues’ glasses and later sneakily watch them cause a disturbance at gatherings that become a talking point.

4. Pisces

The timid nature of those born under the sign of Pisces can make them a killjoy for the atmosphere of a party. Therefore, to boost the vibe of a place, without stepping out of their comfort zone, they push their friends to become inebriated. They simply get a really unpleasant high from watching their pals make a fool of themselves in an alcohol-induced state.

Some folks define enjoyment as nothing more than drinking at parties! But the aforementioned signs define their idea of fun as dancing, dressing up, or going out with family while enjoying making their pals crack open bottles of alcohol!