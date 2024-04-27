Meet South actor who started with Rs 300 in pocket and now asks over Rs 200 crore per film

An actor who started off his journey in cinema with humble beginnings later climbed up the ladder of success and delivered something that no other could ever achieve. His ability and effortless way of managing his stardom have truly made him one of the best in the nation.

Yes, we’re talking about the one and only Rocky Bhai of Indian cinema, Rocking star Yash. The once-Sandalwood actor, who started and struggled in his career, catapulted to become the face of Indian cinema with blockbusters. But how many were aware the actor once moved away from his home with only Rs 300 in his hand?

Rocking star Yash and his beginnings

Yash, who was born in a village in Haasan, Karnataka, had a simple middle-class life in his childhood. His father was a public transport bus driver, while his mother was a homemaker. The actor who also grew up in this lifestyle often always wanted to become an actor, so much so that he even wanted to quit his schooling. However, on the demand of his parents, the actor completed his academics.

Even though his parents were initially reluctant to let him pursue a cinema career and wanted him to have a government job, they eased off and let him pursue his dream. They allowed him to follow his passion at the age of 16 when he decided to move to Bengaluru and work as an assistant director but also made a condition that he wouldn't be given a second chance if he returned home.

Though the project he worked on got canceled after two days, the actor decided to stay in Bengaluru with just Rs 300 in his pocket. In search of a career, the actor joined dramatist BV Karanth's drama troupe and worked as a backstage worker for daily wages.

Later, he became a backup actor and then a lead actor in the drama. Soon, Yash ventured into the world of television and starred in the serial Uttarayana. Interestingly, he also met his now-wife Radhika Pandit for the first time during his television years with the series Nanda Gokula.

Yash’s journey to KGF

After becoming a well-known face on television and securing a stable income, his parents also moved to Bengaluru with him. However, the actor also started receiving offers from the cinema by that time, but his insistence on reading scripts got him labeled as arrogant.

Despite this, in 2007, the actor debuted in Kannada cinema by playing a supporting role in the film Jambada Hudugi. Further on, he started to carve out a name for himself with films like Moggina Manasu, Modalasala, Lucky, Googly, and many more. The movies not only made him a notable face with his cute portrayals in rom-coms but also created his image as a mass hero, earning him the title of Rocking Star Yash by his fans.

Finally, in 2018, the actor changed the face of the Kannada cinema industry itself with his portrayal of the character Raja Krishnappa Bhairya, aka Rocky, in the film KGF: Chapter 1. The success of the KGF film series made the actor a pan-Indian star who is now a household name across the nation.

The success of KGF: Chapter 1 and KGF: Chapter 2 not only catapulted the actor’s fame but also apparently earned the actor Rs 200 crores, including both his fees and the profit-share he was given.

With all this in line, the actor is next set to play the lead role in the film Toxic, directed by Geetu Mohandas. The film is currently under development, with many notable names joining the project. Along with that, the actor is also part of the much-anticipated Nitesh Tiwari adaptation of Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi in the lead.

Interestingly, Yash is not only featuring in the films Toxic and Ramayana as a leading actor but will also be the co-producer of both these much-awaited projects.

