Why Did Richie Sambora Leave Bon Jovi? Thank You, Goodnight Documentary Reveals

Spoiler alert: This article contains details of Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story.

Richie Sambora made a clear decision about what mattered most, and its impact is still evident today. The new Hulu docuseries, Thank You, Goodnight, delves into all the interesting stories and controversies surrounding the legendary rock band, Bon Jovi.

More than a decade after lead guitarist Richie Sambora's abrupt exit from the legendary band in 2013, the world finally knows what went down backstage. The Bon Jovi documentary provides candid insights into the lives of the band members, where they stand today, and what led to the demise of the great partnership between frontman Jon Bon Jovi and Richie Sambora.

Why did Richie Sambora leave Bon Jovi?

This burning question has agitated die-hard fans forever. Richie Sambora opens up about his sudden abandonment of Bon Jovi after serving the band for 30 years in Episode Three of the Hulu docuseries. "I spent so much time being on the road, and at that time unfortunately, my ex-wife (Heather Locklear) was having some mental health issues, and my daughter coming to an age where she could understand," Sambora revealed. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

"She needed me and I needed her, truthfully, we didn't have enough time,” the Hall of Famer added. Richie Sambora shares a daughter, Ava, 26 with notable actress and ex-wife, Heather Locklear. While family played a central role during his departure, the 64-year-old musician explained the controversial decision was rather an “amalgamation” of several issues.

Advertisement

Eventually, being part of “one of the greatest bands in the world” became a challenge for Sambora. The father of one’s exit built up from the time the band was working on their 12th studio album, What About Now while also prepping up for the Because We Can tour in 2013.

Sambora’s personal issues seeped into his professional life. He missed most studio sessions prompting backup guitarist and producer John Shanks to fill in. It also created a rift between Bon Jovi and Sambora. Keyboardist David Bryan recalled “a problem” that escalated the matter. Sambora was “really upset that on a song (Bon Jovi) had written called 'The Fighter,' he didn't play this one part on an acoustic guitar,” Bryan said.

Speaking of his involvement with the album What About Now and spiraling bond with Jon, Sambora shared, “He had the whole thing kind of planned out, which basically was telling me, 'I can do it without you,' and I was getting treated kind of like I didn’t write and do all that stuff, and I wasn’t the guy they talked to anymore.”

Richie Sambora left the band after the release of Bon Jovi’s 12th album in 2013. Frontman Jon Bon Jovi fixed a temporary replacement with Canadian guitarist Phil X who later became a permanent band member three years later.

ALSO READ: Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story: What's The Legendary Band's Docuseries About And How To Stream Online? All You Need To Know

Richie Sambora had no regrets

Apart from being the lead guitarist, Richie Sambora and Bon Jovi were the song-writer duo for most of the band’s hit numbers. Therefore, the rocker’s abrupt exit caused quite a tremor within the band’s dynamics and among fans. But the musician hardly regrets the decision.

In Episode Four of Thank You, Goodnight, Sambora confessed, “I don’t regret leaving the situation, but I regret how I did it.” He went on to “apologize” to fans and also former bandmates for the decision.

"It wasn't a popular decision by any means, obviously, but there was really almost no choice about it. I had a lot of conscious work to do around [my personal life]," Sambora told People in 2020.

Advertisement

Bon Jovi felt a “void” following his best bandmate’s exit, one that hasn’t healed to date. When asked when he made terms with Sambora’s departure, the It’s My Life singer emotionally responded, “10 years later, I still haven’t."

Thank You, Goodnight was released on Friday, April 26, and is available to stream on Hulu.

ALSO READ: Jon Bon Jovi Shares His Thoughts On Millie Bobby Brown And Jake Bongiovi's Marriage; Says They Will 'Grow Together'