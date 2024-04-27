'You Don't Even Notice': Benny Blanco Reveals Being 'Last Person' To Know He Was In Love With Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco went public with their romantic relationship in December 2023. Now Blanco reveals all about their relationship and how he didn't realize he was in love with her.

The 36-year-old record producer and chef said he wasn't aware of his feelings for Selena, 31, until the very end before they began dating. In fact, he was the last person to know he was in love with her. They have previously worked on some music together.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco fell in love with each other while making music together

His journey with the Rare Beauty mogul took a different path inside a recording studio where he fell for Gomez. While their collaboration had begun during Blanco’s 2019 music video for I Can’t Get Enough, they went their separate ways creatively until Single Soon came out in August 2023.

Realizing he was in love with Selena, Benny admits it was the last thing he noticed. He says, "It's crazy how your partner could just be sitting there the whole time, right in front of your eyes, and you don't even notice." For Blanco realising that he's in love with Selena was a classic Clueless moment where the main character had no clue about her true feelings initially.

Contrary to his perception – they had been dating quietly for six months before going public with their relationship in December of last year; which Gomez then announced through Instagram calling Benny “the best thing that has ever happened” to her life.

Selena Gomez's fans have mixed reactions about Blanco's recent interview

But even as much as they showed affection towards each other publicly and frequently went out together – some of Selena’s fans still aren’t sold on the chef-cum-producer who plays basketball barefoot. It dates back to 2020 when Benny Blanco made what seemed like pro-Justin Bieber comments taking a shot at ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez.

At The Zach Sang Show, Blanco said, "Justin is not one of those, like, cookie-cutter pop artists. You know they’re, like, ‘This is my new single and here’s my makeup line" while talking about his Bieber collab Lonely.

When fans called him out for the shade towards Selena, the pop icon replied with a fact check stating, "He’s still better than anyone I’ve ever been with." Their bond must be strong enough if she can forgive him or any other past negativity directed towards her.

They are continuing to grow their relationship under the media’s eye by supporting each other creatively as stated by Blanco in his interview. It is easy to see why the musical foodies, Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez get along so well – both have an appreciation for cooking which has brought them closer as friends and partners.

