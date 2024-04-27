In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Parth Samthaan spoke at length about how he deals with his affair and wedding rumors. He also talked about how he never wants to misguide anyone with his misleading statements, as he believes that being a public figure comes with significant responsibilities.

Parth Samthaan’s take on his affair and marriage rumors

When Pinkvilla asked Parth Samthaan how he deals with the rumors about his affair and marriage, as there have been several of them in the past, in his reply, he subtly said, “It’s part of life, and I understand that people are watching us; they are more inclined towards knowing our personal lives than your work.”

Samthaan seemed to be taking all the rumors lightly, as he further said that he is more of a person who keeps his personal life to himself. Referring to the same, he said, "So I would want to give away the information that I feel I'm comfortable around. Not everything! Because I feel it is my personal life." Well, the actor knows how to keep a balance in his personal and professional life. Adding to this, he claimed that he had not said anything, which made him feel regret later.

The Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan actor further expressed that, as a public figure, it is important to speak responsibly, as people are looking up to him because, for many of them, he is an inspiration. Therefore, he does not believe in misguiding them through some random statement. Clearly, it spoke about the actor’s genuine intentions.

After speaking at length about his intentions, he mentioned, “But yes! After all, we are humans. Emotions are emotions! If you feel something, we express.”

More about Parth Samthaan

Parth Samthaan is an Indian television actor, and he made his acting debut with the Karan Kundrra-hosted show Gumrah: End Of Innocence, which was based on true events. Later, he was featured in the TV series Best Friends Forever? as Prithvi Sanyal.

Samthaan’s career skyrocketed when he featured in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, where he played the role of Manik Malhotra. Later, he was seen portraying the role of Anurag Basu in Ektaa Kapoor’s sequel to the superhit series Kasautii Zindagii Kay, opposite Erica Fernandes.

The actor is seen next to Bigg Boss 17’s Isha Malviya in his latest music video, Jiya Laage Na.

