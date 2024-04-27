Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel have been much talked about during their stint inside the Bigg Boss 17 house. However, after much speculation, the couple called it quits very recently. After this incident, a video surfaced on the internet that shows Bigg Boss’ Abhishek Kumar and Munawar Faruqui placing a bet on how long Ishha and Samarth’s relationship will last.

Now, in an exclusive conversation with us, Isha Malviya reacted to the incident saying that she does not want to live her life on others' terms.

Isha Malviya on Abhishek Kumar and Munawar Faruqui’s bet

Isha Malviya spoke to us and shared her thoughts on Munawar Faruqui and Abhishek Kumar betting on her relationship with Samarth Jurel. However, she does not worry too much about this. She said, “Main Bigg Boss ki kisi bhi cheez ko itni seriously nahi leti hu, Bigg Boss ke ghar main mere aur Munawar ki ekdam nahi banti thi, (I don't take anything inside the Bigg Boss house seriously. Munawar and I didn't get along) but after coming out of the Bigg Boss house, we are very very good friends. Like he is in touch with me on a regular basis aur hum log bohot achhe se baat karte hain." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Further, she added that almost everyone inside the house behaved the same way as everyone was eyeing the trophy and trying to give others competition. All contestants were determined to complete 3 months inside the house. "This is very normal, so I don’t take it very seriously, first of all."

Watch the full interview of Isha Malviya here:

"And the 2nd thing is, ye meri zindagi hain, and kisi ke bet ke chakkar main mujhe lagta hain main apna life galat track pe naa daal du. If I feel, things are not working out, then it’s fine (This is my life and I don't want to go on the wrong track just to prove someone's bet wrong),” concluded the Bigg Boss 17 contestant.

Talking about Munawar Faruqui and Abhishek Kumar's bet, the video shows the latter saying that Isha and Samarth might break up in two months after the show goes off air. Munawar then asked Abhishek whether he could bet on this, and Abhishek agreed. Munawar then bet that Isha and Samarth's relationship would end within four months after the show ends.

ALSO READ: When BB17's Munawar Faruqui won bet against Abhishek Kumar on Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel's relationship