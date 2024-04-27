Manoj Bajpayee shares his struggle to keep daughter Ava connected to her roots; 'In Mumbai, kids will not learn...'

Manoj Bajpayee's Bollywood career is as stunning as someone who speaks Hindi fluently and delivers dialogues with wit. However, it looks like his daughter is very different from him in this regard. Previously referred to as "angrez" by her father, she appears to be actively honing her Hindi dialect, much to her father's surprise and pride.

Manoj Bajpayee says his daughter will start listening to Taylor Swift only

In a recent conversation with Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa's Bharti TV, the Joram actor was asked about his daughter Ava and how she has been, Bajpayee replied, "Because my daughter is now getting good marks in Hindi and slowly her Hindi is improving. Because she wasn’t speaking Hindi in school and even if we don’t speak then there will be a problem. Phir toh woh Tayor Swift hi sunegi."

In an earlier interview with Janice Sequeira, Manoj had revealed that Ava’s Hindi teacher was disappointed because she expected her to be better at the language, considering her father’s work. To improve, Ava started watching daily soaps on television.

He sad, "Puri angrez hai woh. Usse daant padti rehti hai phir bhi nahi bolti woh (She's a foreigner. She gets scolded about this, but she doesn't improve).

Manoj Bajpayee on the work front

Manoj Bajpayee recently completed 30 years in Bollywood. He was given a tribute at the Tagore Centre at the Indian Embassy, Berlin. The event also acknowledged the selection of Bajpayee's film The Fable at the prestigious Berlin International Film Festival.

On the work front, he was last seen in Silence 2 and is currently prepping for his next release, Bhaiyya Ji. The upcoming brings back the power-packed combo of Manoj and director Apoorv Singh Karki after Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai. Bhaiyya Ji is slated to release on May 24.

In addition to that, the actor also has season 3 of The Family Man on the horizon after two successful seasons. Created by Raj and DK, the series earned critical acclaim for its thought-provoking and relatable storyline.

