Isha Malviya and Parth Samthaan are making waves because of their new music video titled Jiya Laage Na. The project marks the debut collaboration of the Udaariyaan actress with the Kaisi yeh Yaariaan fame. While they are currently busy with the song's promotions, the duo sat down for an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla and went candid about various aspects.

During the chat, Parth teased Isha by calling her the 'iPhone' generation. But why was it so? Let us find out!

Parth Samthaan teases Isha Malviya

In a fun interaction with Pinkvilla, Isha Malviya and Parth Samthaan were asked about their respective first phone they ever owned or bought. Landing a candid reply, Parth mentioned that he had one in his 9th standard. The actor elaborated on those were the times when Nokia phones used to be quite popular among people.

The Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan went on to add that he used to take the phone to his school even though it wasn't allowed. Parth said, "Hum backbenchers hote the, hum peeche baithte the aur peeche isme photo kheenchte the (We used to be backbenchers, we used to sit behind and take photographs in it)."

Further, Isha Malviya revealed that her first phone was iPhone 10 which she got in her 11th standard. Listening to her reply, Parth teased the Bigg Boss 17 fame by calling her 'iPhone generation' and saying he hails from the 'Nokia generation.'

Watch the full interview here:

About Isha Malviya and Parth Samthaan's Jiya Laage Na

Sung by Mohit Chauhan and Shilpa Rao, Jiya Laage Na is a musical treat to the viewers. The video features a heartwarming story of a newly married couple, Isha Malviya and Parth Samthaan, who struggle to spend quality time together as they live with their family.

The onscreen chemistry between the actors creates magic, and the duo looks promising opposite each other. Interestingly, they have let their chemistry shine through beautifully, making us look forward to more of their future collaborations.

