IPL fever among Indians knows no limit. And like every other match, yesterday’s (April 26) IPL match between PBKS and KKR was one of a kind. Aly Goni, who is an avid fan of cricket, reacted to the thundering performance by Shashank Singh, which led PBKS to set the record for the highest successful run chase.

Aly Goni, known for his acting prowess and stint on reality shows, keeps sharing his opinions about the IPL matches and barely misses an opportunity to praise the cricket prodigies.

Aly Goni praises Shashank Singh

April 26 witnessed the Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata, adding another great chapter in its history. Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) had an aggressive match with the latter team creating a mountain of runs. PBKS were given a huge target of 262 runs.

It seemed almost impossible for Punjab Kings to reach the target, but all doubts vanished when the team's batsmen showcased their skills. Shashank Singh's outstanding innings left everyone impressed.

Expressing amazement at his wonderful performance against KKR, Aly Goni took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "20L mein dekha hai kabhi kisi ko brand new rolls Royce milte hue ? Nahi na ? Punjab kings ko mila hai Shashank what a player."

Have a look at the tweet here:

Aly Goni is known for playing the role of Romi Bhalla in the hit television show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and shared screens alongside Karan Patel and Divyanka Tripathi. The show served as one of his major breakthroughs in the industry. The actor's popularity touched new heights after he participated in reality shows Bigg Boss 14 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 9.

Lately, the young actor has been in the headlines due to the speculations related to his marriage with his longtime girlfriend, Jasmin Bhasin. Recently, he shared that fans might hear the news of their wedding very soon. Well, Aly and Jasmin have been together since the Bigg Boss 14 days and are among the most adored couples in the industry.

More about PBKS vs KKR match

In the 42nd match of IPL 2024, Kolkata Knight Riders lost to Punjab Kings despite creating a challenging 262-run target. During the batting segment of PBKS, the team was already past fifty in the fourth over. Prabhsimran Singh helped the team gain the initial pace, after which PBKS was unstoppable. The match marked the debut game of Dushmantha Chameera, who was welcomed by the Punjab Kings' batters with a 23-run over.

With his splendid performance and amazing game, Prabhsimran completed his 50 off only 18 balls, leaving the crowd in the stadium stunned and overwhelmed. Meanwhile, Jonny Bairstow smashed three fours and two sixes, taking the match in another direction. However, after Prabhsimran walked back to the pavilion, Rilee Roussow walked in at No. 3.

Have a look at one of the moments from KKR vs PBKS match

Both Bairstow and Roussow established an impressive partnership, but after a few overs, Sunil Narine dismissed the left-hander. Then, walked in Shashank Singh, who won hearts with his exceptional innings. While Bairstow was already being celebrated by the crowd for his wonderful century, it was Shashank who broke the shackles and cleared the boundaries with ease during the pressure.

Shashank had his half-century completed with a six over the mid-wicket. With a few more runs scored, PBKS etched its name in the history of IPL for having the most successful run chase. Although the Punjab Kings have had a glorifying victory at the Eden Gardens, KKR’s splendid batting performance earlier in the day receives appreciation, too.

